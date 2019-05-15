Medecision appoints new Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer

Lansing's nearly two decades of experience in IT strategy and execution include leadership roles at global manufacturing and telecom software companies. Before joining Medecision, he served as Vice President of IT Infrastructure and Operations for a large healthcare technology, analytics and engagement solutions provider. He is particularly skilled at building cloud strategy and roadmaps that enable business growth, agility and capacity on demand, all with an eye for improving customer satisfaction.

"As Medecision experiences rapid growth, we are looking not only to ramp up our operations and technology to meet current demands, but also want to proactively anticipate the needs of customers and the people they serve," said Deborah Gage , Medecision President and CEO. "While technology is a core asset for our company, understanding the way that this technology impacts the ultimate end user—the consumer—is our most meaningful objective. Brett's background is ideally aligned with this need and his passion and enthusiasm will make him a true asset in our movement to liberate healthcare."

Lansing's experience will be invaluable as he looks to ensure that Medecision has defined processes for support and operations that can scale globally. He will also be tasked with ensuring consistent infrastructure design and implementation methodologies as well as overseeing the company's data center, networking and cloud services.

"My background has given me unique insight into the investments and processes needed to support a company like Medecision and their unique cloud-based service offerings," said Lansing. "I'm also incredibly excited to join a team so committed to transformation at not just the IT level, but also across the entire healthcare industry."

In his new role, Lansing will be reporting to Medecision's Chief Technology Officer Dan Speicher , who leads the vision, people, processes and technologies for the company's robust, state-of-the-art platform.

According to Speicher, "After a rigorous process designed to attract and recruit top talent, it's clear that the culmination of this effort has resulted in the right candidate for the job. I am very confident in Brett's ability to commit and deliver in accordance with our corporate vision."

About Medecision

At Medecision , we believe in a liberated healthcare system where people, plans and care teams engage in driving the best health outcomes in a seamless, interconnected way. That's why we invest every year in Aerial™, our integrated health platform with a suite of applications for engagement and workflow, as well as in our people whose expertise helps clients achieve their own goals. With more than 30 years of business success under our belt, and more than 50 million lives on our platform, we know what it takes to power success for our clients – more than 85 of the leading health plans and systems in the US. Together, with our professional services division Aveus , we tackle complex challenges in the government, commercial and integrated health markets. Learn more about how we're creating a new experience in healthcare by visiting medecision.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

