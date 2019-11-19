Medecision appoints new Senior Vice President of People Resources

DALLAS, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medecision, an integrated health management solutions company that works with more than 85 healthcare organizations and supports the health and care of more than 50 million consumers nationwide, is excited to announce the addition of a skilled human resources leader to its People Resources team. Shenée Rayford has held similar roles for highly regarded healthcare organizations including DaVita Kidney Care and NorthStar Anesthesia, as well as major retailers like Target Corporation and Kohl's.

As the Senior Vice President of People Resources, Rayford will ensure that Medecision can attract, develop and retain high-quality talent across the organization in order to support its business strategies and growth. In doing so, she will be responsible for all aspects of human resources practices and strategy, including leadership development, end-to-end talent management, succession planning, employee relations, employee compensation and benefits, as well as health and wellness offerings.

Rayford will also serve on the company's Operations Leadership Team and play a critical role in advancing Medecision's mission to liberate healthcare, which guides the organization's efforts to create a better system for everyone touched by care delivery.

"Medecision's people truly embrace change and possess genuine enthusiasm about the potential to transform healthcare," said Chris LaVictoire Mahai, Executive Vice President, Medecision. "Shenée Rayford's unique background and mindset make her an ideal match for this role. She also arrives at a critical point in Medecision's talent development as we migrate our corporate headquarters to Dallas. Shenée will help us advance our employee experience while we work to continually improve our service to our customers and consumers."

Rayford has more than two decades of experience in HR leadership roles and has been a passionate and committed advocate for the people she has served throughout her career.

"I'm very excited to have the opportunity to contribute to Medecision's powerful corporate culture, which is an ideal fit for me both personally and professionally," said Rayford. "Its leaders are not only committed to being an employer of choice, they also have an unrelenting dedication to helping everyone touched by the healthcare industry."

About Medecision

At Medecision, we believe in a liberated healthcare system where people, plans and care teams engage in driving the best health outcomes in a seamless, interconnected way. That's why we invest every year in delivering a better Aerial™ experience to our customers and the people they serve. See how the Aerial Experience enables better health and care for people like Joan, Mack and Margaret, who want to thrive while managing chronic conditions. With more than 30 years of business success under our belt, and more than 50 million lives under Aerial management, we know what it takes to power success for our clients – more than 85 of the leading health plans and systems in the US. With our professional services division, Aveus, we tackle complex challenges in our pursuit to drive the best consumer experience. Learn more about our mission, vision, team and achievements by visiting medecision.com, or follow us on LinkedIn.

