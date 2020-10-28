Medecision welcomes Jesse Thomas to its Advisory Board

Jesse Thomas will bring his valuable Medicaid managed care expertise to the Medecision Advisory Board Tweet this

Jesse's unique skillset and insights are critical to these efforts, as much of his career has been dedicated to helping top managed care organizations adapt to the dynamic Medicaid environment including changing legislative policies, enrollment and demographics. This includes his current role at a prominent Blue Cross plan that has been awarded a contract to serve hundreds of thousands of Medicaid beneficiaries, as well as leadership positions for Medicaid plans in several states. Jesse has also overseen commercial health plan strategies at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kentucky, Humana and Prudential. As a thought leader from a health, faith and community perspective, he is a frequent speaker on topics covering healthcare, education, housing, inequality and disparity and is frequently honored for his public service contributions.

"Jesse not only brings an incredible wealth of Medicaid expertise, he also shares our passion for transforming healthcare, particularly to take care of the most vulnerable individuals effectively and efficiently in a way that improves member and caregiver satisfaction," said Deb Gage, President and CEO of Medecision. "Jesse will help us maintain our focus and market approach as we look to ensure that Aerial powers optimal care journeys, which are increasingly occurring via virtual touchpoints."

Medecision's Advisory Board is currently chaired by Dr. Jan Berger, President and CEO of Health Intelligence Partners and a member of several boards including GNS Healthcare and Tabula Rasa HealthCare, who leads the group of distinguished healthcare and technology executives. In addition to Jesse, the board includes Dr. Richard Popiel, Senior Advisor at McKinsey & Company, Managing Partner at Xploration Health, and board member of leading organizations including CareCentrix and Healthmap Solutions; Terri Kline, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors for Presbyterian Health Plan and board member for several companies including Amedisys and SaVida Health; Kevin Jones, CEO of Rackspace Technology; Dr. Terry McInnis, President of Blue Thorn Inc. healthcare consulting, Strategic Advisor at Cureatr, and board member at the Board of Pharmacy Specialties; and Dr. Terri Steinberg, Chief Health Information Officer and Vice President of Population Health Informatics at ChristianaCare.

About Medecision

At Medecision, we believe in a liberated healthcare system where people, plans and care teams engage in driving the best health outcomes in a seamless, interconnected way. That's why we invest every year in delivering a better Aerial™ Experience to our customers and the people they serve. See how the Aerial Experience enables better health and care for people like Joan, Mack and Margaret, who want to thrive while managing chronic conditions. With more than 30 years of business success under our belt, and over 45 million lives under Aerial management, we know what it takes to power success for our clients – more than 95 of the leading health plans and systems in the US. With our professional services division, Aveus, we tackle complex challenges in our pursuit to drive the best consumer experience. Learn more about our mission, vision, team and achievements by visiting medecision.com, or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media contact:

Regena Frieden

[email protected]

480.258.9232

SOURCE Medecision

Related Links

www.medecision.com

