Medely's Nurses Sentiment Survey Reveals 60% of Nurses Want Appreciation from Healthcare Facilities

LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than half of respondents to Medely Inc. 's, Nurses Sentiment Survey conducted in anticipation of National Nurses Week, said it's important that healthcare facilities show appreciation to nurses. Gifts, compensation, and free meals top the list for the best ways nurses say facilities have shown appreciation, according to new data from the survey.

In today's healthcare landscape, pervasive stress and burnout among nurses and widespread staffing shortages still exist, leaving healthcare facility leaders struggling to find the best ways to recruit and retain nurses to maintain full coverage and provide the best possible patient outcomes.

Medely, the solution that empowers nurses and health professionals to work how they want and gives healthcare facilities the flexibility, control, and transparency to fill shifts and build a modern, sustainable workforce, conducted the Nurses Sentiment Survey with the goal of providing healthcare leaders with insights they need to lower nurse burnout and increase retention.

About the Nurses Sentiment Survey

Medely conducted an email survey of nurses and health professionals in the company's network located across the U.S. and received nearly 750 responses between April 16- 22, 2024. Find the full survey report here .

Burnout

60% of respondents said they felt overwhelmed or exhausted at work within the last year. Over half (56%) of survey respondents said not enough staff coverage was the cause of this exhaustion.

Workplace Appreciation and Values

60% of survey respondents said it's important that a hospital or facility shows appreciation to their nurses.





of survey respondents said it's important that a hospital or facility The top answer for the best ways facilities have shown appreciation was gifts and gift cards, followed by compensation, and food or meals. Over 50 respondents said "saying thank you."





followed by and 55% of respondents said work flexibility is important when choosing an employer.





of respondents said is important when choosing an employer. Nearly 75% of respondents said compensation is a motivator when looking to book a shift.

"These insights show that during Nurses Week and all year long, it's important for healthcare facilities to show appreciation for their nurses to cultivate an environment where nurses feel valued," says Medely CNO Angie Nasr. "Medely is excited to celebrate National Nurses Week and continue to empower nurses and healthcare professionals earn more while experiencing the freedom and flexibility they deserve and help healthcare facilities find professionals to fill their gaps in coverage in order to stay on track with their financial goals, meet patient demand, and scale, grow, and streamline their operations."

About Medely

Medely is an all-in-one, on-demand talent marketplace, and extended workforce solution that helps nurses and healthcare professionals instantly access high-paying shifts and assignments with the freedom and flexibility to work when and where they want. It also helps healthcare facilities access best-in-class healthcare professionals and the tools they need to track time, billing, and credentials and manage their entire extended workforce.

SOURCE Medely Inc