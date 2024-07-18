MedGenome boosts omic insights capabilities as the first commercial provider in the San Francisco Bay Area of California to bring PacBio Revio in-house with full service capability

FOSTER CITY, Calif., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MedGenome, a leading provider of multiomics solutions, today announced the acquisition of a PacBio Revio sequencing system. This latest addition to MedGenome's technology portfolio will significantly bolster their long-read sequencing capabilities, enabling researchers to delve deeper into the complexities of the genome and advance scientific discoveries.

PacBio's platforms are known for their ability to deliver highly accurate long-read sequencing data, providing crucial insights into complex genomic regions previously inaccessible with short-read technologies. This acquisition allows MedGenome to offer end-to-end solutions for applications including:

Improved genome assembly: Generating complete and contiguous de novo genome assemblies, even for organisms with complex genomes.

genome assemblies, even for organisms with complex genomes. Enhanced transcriptome profiling: Uncovering novel transcripts and isoforms, providing a more detailed view of gene expression, even down to the single-cell level.

Comprehensive variant detection: Detecting a wider range of genetic variations, including structural variants and repeat expansions for understanding diseases, including cancer.

This announcement comes on the heels of MedGenome's recent SMRT Grant award to sequence the genome of the Dune Scorpion in collaboration with PacBio and the California Academy of Sciences. The project highlights the growing demand for highly accurate long-read sequencing in biodiversity studies, and the Revio system will play a key role in enabling such research.

"We are excited to add the PacBio Revio system to our suite of cutting-edge genomic technologies," said Dr. Felix Olale, Chairman of the Board at MedGenome. "This investment underscores our commitment to providing researchers with the most advanced end-to-end solutions to drive groundbreaking discoveries in healthcare, personalized medicine, and beyond."

"We're thrilled to partner with MedGenome as the first commercial service provider in the San Francisco Bay Area of California to offer Revio's advanced long-read sequencing capabilities in-house," said Jeff Eidel, Chief Commercial Officer at PacBio. "Their commitment to advancing scientific discovery aligns perfectly with our mission at PacBio, and we're confident that this collaboration will empower researchers with the tools they need to make groundbreaking discoveries."

This acquisition further solidifies MedGenome's position as a leader in the multiomics solutions industry. MedGenome's extensive expertise across multiomics workflows enables them to push the envelope on clients' research and provide project consultation, bundled assays for robust experimentation, and deep analysis capabilities to bring insights from data. By integrating the PacBio Revio system with their existing portfolio of next-generation sequencing (NGS), bioinformatics, and data analytics platforms, MedGenome offers a comprehensive and powerful solution for researchers seeking to unravel the complexities of the genome and accelerate scientific breakthroughs.

About MedGenome:

MedGenome is a genomics-driven research and diagnostics company devoted to improving global health by decoding the genetic information contained in an individual's genome. As a global partner for comprehensive multiomics solutions, MedGenome helps advance precision medicine that can reduce healthcare disparities and improve patient outcomes. Our unique access to the world's most diverse genomic database and deep scientific expertise enables researchers to accelerate their research, find cost efficiencies, and bring drugs to market faster. MedGenome is backed by a global investor base spanning Europe, Asia, and Africa, including support from Novo Holdings, one of the world's leading life sciences investors. MedGenome's high-throughput next-generation sequencing lab is in Foster City, California. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2402832/MedGenome_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MedGenome