MedHQ and Montecito | TruPointe Announce Partnership

Network of 9,000 physician practices can choose MedHQ for outsourced expert services including HR, benefits, and accounting

CHICAGO and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MedHQ, a leading provider of technology-enabled expert services to hospitals, outpatient clinics, physician groups, and ambulatory surgery centers, has completed a multi-faceted strategic partnership with Montecito | TruPointe Partners Group Purchasing Organization.

This partnership enables customers of Montecito | TruPointe Partners to access MedHQ's robust suite of outsourced administrative services including human resource management, accounting, credentialing, staffing, and advisory services.

"We are thrilled to partner with Montecito and TruPointe to deliver solutions that enable physicians and their staff to focus on what matters most – delivering exceptional patient care," said MedHQ President Erik Miller. "Our diversified service offerings, in combination with current MedHQ client's ability to access additional GPO options, will offer significant opportunities for providers to save money and increase operational efficiency."

This represents the latest milestone in Montecito | TruPointe Partners' commitment to empowering physicians to prioritize patient needs while simplifying the management of operations and procurement of goods and services.

"Our partnership with MedHQ aligns with our values at Montecito," said Montecito CEO, Chip Conk.

"It is representative of the dedicated work of the Montecito team to take care of physicians, and we are excited to demonstrate this value proposition to our physician partners."

TruPointe Partners joined forces with Montecito Medical in January 2023 to introduce cutting-edge purchasing solutions tailored to serve Montecito's extensive network of 9,000 partner physicians and their affiliated organizations. This strategic alliance has significantly enhanced the financial performance of physicians' businesses, presenting a diverse range of high-value procurement alternatives for products and services essential to their operations.

About MedHQ

Founded in 2003, MedHQ is a leading provider of technology-enabled expert services to hospitals, outpatient clinics, physician groups, and ambulatory surgery centers. MedHQ's business segments and client delivery strategies encompass outsourced HR services, Accounting services, Recruitment and Staffing services, and Advisory services. MedHQ's mission is to streamline administrative and regulatory processes to lower risk, improve efficiencies, and allow healthcare organizations to focus on patient outcomes. For more information, please visit www.medhq.com.

About TruPointe Partners

TruPointe Partners is a strategic Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) dedicated to delivering procurement solutions to its innovative healthcare members. The company holds a portfolio of supplier contracts for various products and services, including medical and surgical supplies, facility and purchased services, indirect spend categories, and more. TruPointe Partners enables organizations to concentrate on their core operations and patients while achieving significant cost savings and enhanced procurement efficiency. Their data-driven approach empowers businesses to evolve from tactical to strategic purchasing, considering multiple value drivers such as cost, quality, customer focus, continuous improvement, risk management, and technology & innovation. For more details, visit www.trupointepartners.com.

About Montecito Medical

Montecito Medical is one of the nation's largest privately held companies specializing in medical real estate acquisitions and partnering with providers and developers to fund development of new properties. The company also supports providers with a suite of solutions that help them increase revenues, reduce costs and build physician wealth. Since 2006, Montecito has completed more than $5 billion in medical and veterinary real estate transactions. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, the company has been named for five consecutive years as a "key influencer in healthcare real estate" by GlobeSt.com and the editors of Real Estate Forum. For more information, please visit www.montecitomac.com.

Media contact:

Kebra Shelhamer

918-260-6552

SOURCE MedHQ