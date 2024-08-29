MedHQ Expands Footprint with Acquisition of Trajectory Revenue Cycle Services

Leveraging partnership for healthcare clients nationwide

CHICAGO and WITCHITA, Kan., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MedHQ, a leader in advisory and administrative solutions to the healthcare industry, has added additional scale to its suite of services by acquiring Trajectory Revenue Cycle Services (Trajectory RCS).

Located in Wichita, Kansas, Trajectory RCS has become an industry leader by providing a collaborative revenue cycle management service and creating exceptional returns on investment. Founded by Derrick Idbeis, the company has a proven track record of exceptional performance across a diverse group of healthcare providers including physicians, outpatient clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals. This transaction follows the acquisition of San Francisco based Physician Focus which expanded MedHQ into the physician practice management space.

"We are increasingly driving core administrative functions like HR, accounting, and staffing for a wide range of healthcare providers," said Erik Miller, President of MedHQ. "The addition of Trajectory and building additional scale in revenue cycle management strengthens our core focus and allows our clients to achieve unmatched scale and quality."

"Trajectory is truly a unique revenue cycle organization keenly focused on culture and client satisfaction," said Tom Jacobs, CEO of MedHQ. "The addition of more than 150 team members throughout the United States gives us the capacity to continue scaling our provider partnerships and driving value in the physician and outpatient market."

"Getting to know the MedHQ team is what sealed the deal for us," said Derrick Idbeis, Founder/CEO of Trajectory. "MedHQ has rapidly built an impressive platform that adds significant value for our current clients as well as a shared dedication to unmatched customer service."

MedHQ has been aggressively pursuing new opportunities as it continues to build a national leader in healthcare administrative services. In addition to his revenue cycle management responsibilities, Idbeis has been named EVP of Business Development for the larger MedHQ platform.

About MedHQ

Founded in 2003, MedHQ delivers advisory and administrative solutions to hospitals/health systems, outpatient healthcare/ambulatory surgery centers, and physicians/provider groups throughout the United States, empowering clients to focus on what they do best. The organization's growing list of services includes Human Resource Services, Staffing Solutions, Client Accounting & Finance, Revenue Cycle Services, and Advisory. For more information, please visit www.medhq.com.

Contact:

Kebra Shelhamer

918-260-6552

[email protected]

SOURCE MedHQ