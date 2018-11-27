Media Advisory - Cascades Investment in North Carolina

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS), a leader in the recovery and manufacturing of green packaging and tissue products, invites media representatives to a press conference at which Cascades Tissue Group Vice-President Operations, Stephane Rousseau, and the Governor of North Carolina, Roy Cooper, will announce investments in the Company's North Carolina tissue paper converting operations.

The press conference will be followed by a tour of the plant with a photo op for the media.

The press conference will be broadcast live via webcast. Go to the home page of www.cascades.com for more information.

Date: Tuesday, November 27, 2018



Time: 11:30 AM ET



Venue: 19320 Airbase Road

Wagram (North Carolina)

United States 28396

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added solutions for packaging, hygiene and recovery needs. The company employs 11,000 women and men, who work in over 90 production units in North America and Europe. With its management philosophy, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous efforts in research and development as driving forces, Cascades continues to deliver the innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

