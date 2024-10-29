Media Advisory: AI Symposium in Financial Services Announces Speakers from Banks, Congress, Technology, and Advocacy

Unique Event Will Explore Post-Election Policy Priorities to Build More Tech-Led, Inclusive Financial Services

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 FinRegLab AI Symposium will bring together an extraordinary group of thought leaders from financial services, technology, academia, and public policy to engage in critical conversations on the evolving role of artificial intelligence ("AI") in the financial sector. This year's Symposium will explore how the industry can harness benefits from AI and machine learning while addressing its challenges, positioning it as the premier event for shaping the future of AI-driven financial services.

As we look ahead to a new Congress and Administration, the Symposium will host conversations around the policy agenda for AI in financial services and provide an unparalleled opportunity for dialogue at this critical intersection of technology, policy, and impact. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from:

  • Lawrence H. Summers, Charles W. Eliot Professor at Harvard University and Former U.S. Secretary of the Treasury
  • Sen. Mike Rounds, U.S. Senator (R-SD) and Member of the Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs
  • Michael Barr, Vice Chair for Supervision Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System
  • Oren Cass, Chief Economist, American Compass
  • Adrienne Harris, Superintendent, New York State Department of Financial Services
  • Michael J. Hsu, Acting Comptroller of the Currency, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency
  • Melissa Koide, CEO, FinRegLab
  • Max Levchin, CEO, Affirm
  • John Morgan, MVP for Enterprise AI/ML Product, Capital One
  • Hans Morris, Managing Partner, Nyca Partners
  • Prem Natarajan, Chief Scientist, Capital One
  • John Hope Bryant, Founder and CEO, Operation Hope
  • Koren Picariello, Head of Generative AI Strategy & Execution at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management
  • Rohan Ramanath, Founder, Hyperplane
  • Alex Rampell, Head of AI Investment, Andreessen Horowitz
  • Lisa Rice, President/ CEO, National Fair Housing Alliance
  • Rachna Singh, Director, Head of US Unsecured Decision Modeling, Citigroup
  • and more.

Event Details:

Date: November 21, 2024
Location: Washington, DC

Registration:

Register here using the category "Media Registration." To register to attend or to request interviews with speakers please contact Elizabeth Vivirito at [email protected].

About FinRegLab 
FinRegLab is an independent, nonprofit research organization that conducts research and experiments with new technologies and data to drive the financial sector toward a responsible and inclusive marketplace. We also facilitate discourse across the financial ecosystem to inform public policy and market practices.

SOURCE FinRegLab

