Media Advisory: Honoring the Vital Role of American Troops in the First World War

Where: National WWI Museum and Memorial

2 Memorial Drive

Kansas City, MO 64108

Followers of the U.S. Postal Service's Facebook page can view the ceremony live at facebook.com/USPS.

Background: World War I was a devastating four-year global conflict (1914-1918) that reshaped the map of Europe. The United States remained neutral in the war until April 1917, when the nation declared war on Germany and entered on the side of the Allies — Britain, France and Russia.

The American Expeditionary Force, which ultimately grew to nearly 5 million troops, did not see major action until the spring of 1918. Then, in six months of intense combat, American troops played an indispensable role in turning the tide of war in favor of the Allies.

The Postal Service pays tribute to the sacrifice of these and countless other Americans—including millions of supporters on the home front — who experienced the seminal conflict of the 20th century.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

Please Note: For broadcast quality video and audio, photo stills and other media resources, visit the USPS Newsroom at about.usps.com/news/welcome.htm. For reporters interested in speaking with a regional Postal Service public relations professional, please go to about.usps.com/news/media-contacts/usps-local-media-contacts.pdf. Follow us on Twitter (twitter.com/usps), Instagram (instagram.com/uspostalservice), and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/company/usps). Subscribe to our channel on YouTube (youtube.com/usps), like us on Facebook (facebook.com/usps) and view our Postal Posts blog (uspsblog.com). For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and usps.com/postalfacts.

National: Sara Martin

(O) 202.268.8386

sara.a.martin@usps.gov

usps.com/news

Kansas City: Stacy St. John

(O) 816-374-9579

stacy.l.stjohn@usps.gov

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/media-advisory-honoring-the-vital-role-of-american-troops-in-the-first-world-war-300658168.html

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service

Related Links

http://www.usps.com

