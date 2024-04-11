MEDIA ADVISORY: MIT's largest AI conference, EmTech Digital, comes to London next week

News provided by

MIT Technology Review

Apr 11, 2024, 10:15 ET

April 11, 2024

What: EmTech Digital, MIT Technology Review's signature AI conference, comes to Europe for the first time as the EU's AI Act lays the groundwork for regulatory framework globally.

Who: MIT Technology Review's editorial experts in AI, including Will Douglas Heaven and Melissa Heikkilä, are joined on stage by leaders from Google DeepMind, Meta, BT, the Alan Turing Institute, the European Parliament, and the UK government. Speaker list.

Why: Essential AI insights for business leaders from the AI experts at MIT Technology Review, coming at a time when generative AI has dominated global headlines and raised serious questions about how to best harness its power. Attendees include researchers, policymakers, and business and technology leaders. Full agenda.

Where: etc.Venues, 155 Bishopsgate, City of London 

When: 16-17 April 2024, 9am GMT; Registration open.

Media contact: Nina Mehta, Director, Events Marketing, [email protected] or [email protected].

About MIT Technology Review

MIT Technology Review is an independent media company owned by MIT. Established in 1899, it was the first-ever technology magazine; today, MIT Technology Review publishes in multiple digital formats every day, including on our site, in email newsletters, and across all major social channels. We also produce a multi-award-winning, bi-monthly print magazine and run one of the industry's most highly regarded events brands, EmTech. Our goal is to become the destination for those seeking to understand how technology is shaping our world. Subscribe. Attend. Follow: Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram.

SOURCE MIT Technology Review

