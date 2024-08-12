MEDIA ADVISORY: Power Expected to be Restored Today to Nearly All Illuminating Company Customers Impacted by Aug. 6 Storm

News provided by

FirstEnergy Corp.

Aug 12, 2024, 13:26 ET

AKRON, Ohio, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Power has been restored to 98% of the approximately 310,000 Illuminating Company customers impacted by last week's storm. Nearly all of the less than 7,000 customers who remain without power are expected to have service restored by 11 p.m. tonight.

Work to restore power to a very small number of customers in areas with more extensive damage may continue beyond this evening. Customers can view the current individual estimated restoration time for their particular outage by logging into their account at www.firstenergycorp.com, texting STAT to 544487 if they are registered for text alerts or viewing the outage map.

While final equipment numbers are still being tallied, as of Sunday, Aug. 11, outage response crews have repaired or replaced:

  • 1,795 pole crossarms
  • 400 poles
  • 195 transformers
  • 189,253 feet of wire and cable
    • For reference, that's enough wire and cable to cover 526 football fields laid end to end.

If they have not done so already, customers who are without power can call 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877) or text OUT to 544487 to report their outage or click the "Outages" link on firstenergycorp.com.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

Also from this source

FirstEnergy Releases Community-Specific Estimated Restoration Times; Power Now Restored to Nearly 90% of Illuminating Company Customers Impacted by Historic Storm

FirstEnergy Releases Community-Specific Estimated Restoration Times; Power Now Restored to Nearly 90% of Illuminating Company Customers Impacted by Historic Storm

Thanks to around-the-clock hard work by more than 7,500 storm responders, FirstEnergy announced that nearly all customers will have power restored...
Crews Make Progress Restoring Power to Customers Following Historic Storms

Crews Make Progress Restoring Power to Customers Following Historic Storms

Thousands of workers from FirstEnergy (NYSE: FE), along with outside support from 17 states, continue working around the clock restoring power to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Electrical Utilities

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Natural Disasters

News Releases in Similar Topics