MEDIA ADVISORY: 'Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge' Press Preview

Thousands of automotive enthusiasts will return to Woodward Avenue during this year's ultimate festival of legal street racing on Saturday, August 14. "MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge" will feature a media-only preview on Friday, August 13.

Media opportunities include:

Eric Malone , star of MotorTrend's television series "Fastest Cars in the Dirty South," and online automotive personalities Alex Taylor , Tavarish, Westen Champlin and Throtl will reveal their modified Challenger and Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye vehicles, which will battle it out in the Hellcat Grudge Race on Saturday

Interview opportunities with Dodge executives, Roadkill show hosts, MotorTrend stars and online automotive personalities

WHERE: M1 Concourse,164 South Blvd. West, Pontiac, Michigan 48341

WHEN: Friday, August 13 and Saturday, August 14, 2021

Friday, August 13 – "MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge" press preview:

10:30 a.m. – Gates open to media

Reveals of Hellcat Grudge Race vehicles

11:30 a.m.

Media interview opportunities



Dodge drift and thrill rides for media

11:30 a.m. – Lunch available

Saturday, August 14 – "MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge" event:

6 a.m. – Gates open to credentialed media

Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge event activities begin – Dodge Challenger and Charger SRT Hellcat thrill and drift rides, dyno testin

11 a.m. – Drag racing begins – open qualifying session; can be viewed via livestream at DodgeGarage

WHO:

Tim Kuniskis, Dodge Brand Chief Executive Officer, Stellantis

For interview requests, please contact Dave Elshoff ( [email protected] )

Mike Finnegan and David Freiburger, Roadkill TV show co-hosts

For interview requests, please contact Emily Litt ( [email protected] )

Eric Malone, star of MotorTrend's television series "Fastest Cars in the Dirty South"

For interview requests, please contact Emily Litt ( [email protected] )

PARKING:

Friday: For the press preview, parking will be inside M1 Concourse (164 South Blvd. West, Pontiac, Michigan 48341). Staff will be on-site to direct

RSVP: Please RSVP to Darren Jacobs at [email protected]

EVENT DETAILS:

"MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge" returns for the sixth year. Unlike any other event in the world, drivers of the fastest street-legal drag cars in America have the opportunity to drag race in front of spectators on historic Woodward Avenue as it is transformed from a street into a sanctioned, 1/8-mile drag strip. The annual event is gearing up to be better than ever in 2021 with a TV-versus-online build-and-race challenge, dubbed the Hellcat Grudge Race.

Eric Malone, star of MotorTrend's television series "Fastest Cars in the Dirty South," and four of the most prominent stars in the automotive online space will go head-to-head on Woodward Ave. The all-star lineup includes Alex Taylor, Tavarish, Westen Champlin and Throtl. Malone and each of the online builders received a Challenger or Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye and $10,000 in cash for car modifications. The goal for the builders: create a drag-racing machine capable of besting Malone on Woodward.

Fans can follow all the Roadkill Nights action, including pre-event weekly behind-the-scenes content and commentary on the Hellcat Grudge Race vehicle builds, at DodgeGarage, or on social channels with hashtags #RoadkillNights and #PoweredByDodge. For complete event information, including ticket info, visit http://motortrend.com/events/roadkill-nights/.

Street racing can have serious legal and safety risks. Both ROADKILL and Dodge want enthusiasts to enjoy performance driving in a controlled environment on a closed course, run by professionals with vehicle safety inspections, driver evaluations and track preparation appropriate for drag racing conditions.

Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with muscle cars and SUVs that deliver unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.

2021 marks the year that Dodge is distilled into a pure performance brand, offering Hellcat-powered, 700-plus-horsepower SRT versions of every model across the lineup. For the 2021 model year, Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, the new 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world, and the new 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV ever. Combined, these three muscle cars make Dodge the industry's most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.

In 2020, Dodge was named the "#1 Brand in Initial Quality," making it the first domestic brand ever to rank No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS). The Dodge brand also ranked No. 1 in the J.D. Power APEAL Study (mass market). These results are historic because it marks the first time a domestic brand has earned top spots in both J.D. Power studies in the same year.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

