MEDIA ADVISORY: Sheriffs and Elected Officials from Across the Country to Discuss Impact of Unchecked Illegal Immigration, at Texas Border Press Conference

WASHINGTON, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saturday, September 30, the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) will host a border press conference in McAllen, TX, with 100 state legislators and sheriffs from 28 states to address the havoc illegal immigration is wreaking on communities in the forms of rising crime, homelessness, and costs. The sheriffs and elected officials will discuss the disastrous consequences states are grappling with because of illegal immigration crisis created by the Biden administration's open-borders policies.

WHO: Sheriffs Thad Cleveland (Terrell County, TX), Mike Lewis (Wicomico County, MD), Steve Reams (Weld County, CO), representing sheriffs from across the country.

West Virginia State Senator Mike Stuart, New Hampshire Representative Jeanine Notter, and Oklahoma Representative Tammy West, representing legislators from numerous states.

WHEN: Saturday, September 30 from 11:30am to noon.



WHERE: Anzalduas Park: 6400 Anzalduas Dam Rd, Mission, TX 78572.

Media: Credentialed media only will be admitted.

Event Contact: Shari Rendall ([email protected]/202-236-2433) or Susan Tully ([email protected]/608-606-0631)

Media Contact: Ira Mehlman ([email protected]/213-700-0407) or Joey Chester ([email protected]/202-742-1827)

