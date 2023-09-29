MEDIA ADVISORY: Sheriffs and Elected Officials from Across the Country to Discuss Impact of Unchecked Illegal Immigration, at Texas Border Press Conference

WASHINGTON, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saturday, September 30, the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) will host a border press conference in McAllen, TX, with 100 state legislators and sheriffs from 28 states to address the havoc illegal immigration is wreaking on communities in the forms of rising crime, homelessness, and costs. The sheriffs and elected officials will discuss the disastrous consequences states are grappling with because of illegal immigration crisis created by the Biden administration's open-borders policies.

WHO: Sheriffs Thad Cleveland (Terrell County, TX), Mike Lewis (Wicomico County, MD), Steve Reams (Weld County, CO), representing sheriffs from across the country.

West Virginia State Senator Mike Stuart, New Hampshire Representative Jeanine Notter, and Oklahoma Representative Tammy West, representing legislators from numerous states.

WHEN: Saturday, September 30 from 11:30am to noon.

WHERE: Anzaladus Park: 6400 Anzaladus Dam Rd, Mission, TX 78572.

Media: Credentialed media only will be admitted.

Event Contact: Shari Rendall ([email protected]/202-236-2433) or Susan Tully ([email protected]/608-606-0631)

Media Contact: Ira Mehlman ([email protected]/213-700-0407) or Joey Chester ([email protected]/202-742-1827)

ABOUT FAIR

Founded in 1979, FAIR is the country's largest immigration reform group. With over 3 million members and supporters nationwide, FAIR fights for immigration policies that serve national interests, not special interests. FAIR believes that immigration reform must enhance national security, improve the economy, protect jobs, preserve our environment, and establish a rule of law that is recognized and enforced.

SOURCE Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR)

