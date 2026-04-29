MEDIA ADVISORY: StarlingX, Infrastructure of Choice for Distributed Cloud and World's Largest Telecommunications Providers, Available in Version 12.0 Today

Version 12.0 of StarlingX is here. StarlingX is an open source cloud infrastructure software stack that makes it simple to deploy, distribute and manage both distributed (edge) applications and centralized cloud.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

What: An OpenInfra Foundation project, StarlingX combines the strengths of successful open source cloud technologies—including OpenStack, Kubernetes, Ceph, and QEMU/KVM—and reconfigures them into a platform for distributed applications of all kinds, accounting for geographic dispersion, low-overhead communication, and the need to manage very large hardware deployments.

A complete cloud infrastructure software stack for the edge

Who: StarlingX is widely used in production among large telecom operators around the globe, such as T-Systems, Verizon, Vodafone, KDDI and others. Hardened and stress-tested by telecoms, StarlingX is now a highly performant distributed cloud architecture ideal for demanding use cases such as railway systems, autonomous driving platforms, aerospace communication and flight systems, drones, critical energy infrastructure, industrial automation and more.

Why: The StarlingX platform has been extensively hardened in production environments for years. With each new release, the open source community continues to refine its capabilities, security and operational efficiency to meet evolving industry demands. Learn more about the enhancements in StarlingX 12.0: https://www.starlingx.io/blog/starlingx-release-12/

"StarlingX continues to advance cloud technologies for mission-critical industries. As an ongoing supporter of the project and original contributor to the code base, we are encouraged by its growing commercial adoption within the ecosystem. We look forward to further supporting this momentum with our ongoing collaboration and by delivering expertise with our commercial distribution of StarlingX in Wind River Cloud Platform." — Paul Miller, CTO, Intelligent Systems, Software and Services, Aptiv

"StarlingX 12.0 represents a significant leap forward in edge scalability and operational efficiency. By refining our core architecture and expanding our support for diverse hardware profiles, we are ensuring that the community has the tools necessary to meet the evolving demands of the next generation of edge infrastructure. It's a proud day for the project and everyone involved in this milestone." — Shuquan Huang, StarlingX Technical Steering Committee member

"We are thrilled to witness another StarlingX release and all the results delivered by this amazing community. StarlingX 12.0 brings important new features for authentication and security, OS and Kubernetes updates and OpenStack support to the new version (OpenStack 2025.1 - Epoxy) and new external storage options. The community engagement and the ecosystem are shining and bringing accelerated results. Encora is excited to continue supporting the expansion of StarlingX." — Thales Elero Cervi, Encora, StarlingX OpenStack project lead, StarlingX Technical Steering Committee member

Where: Download StarlingX 12.0 at https://opendev.org/starlingx

Learn More:

About the OpenInfra Foundation

The OpenInfra Foundation builds communities who write open source infrastructure software that runs in production. With the support of over 110,000 individuals in 187 countries, the OpenInfra Foundation hosts open source projects and communities of practice, including infrastructure for AI, container-native apps, edge computing and datacenter clouds. The OpenInfra Foundation is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. Join the OpenInfra movement: www.openinfra.org

Contact:

Robert Cathey

Cathey Communications for the OpenInfra Foundation

[email protected]

Allison Price

OpenInfra Foundation

[email protected]

SOURCE OpenInfra Foundation