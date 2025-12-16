OpenInfra Foundation Announces Viettel as Newest Platinum Member, Advancing Open Source Cloud Infrastructure Across Vietnam and Southeast Asia

As the first OpenInfra Platinum Member in Vietnam, Viettel strengthens its commitment to open source innovation with this increased investment, expanding its leadership in secure, sovereign cloud services built on OpenStack.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The OpenInfra Foundation today announced that Viettel, Vietnam's largest telecommunications and technology group, has joined the foundation as its newest Platinum Member. This commitment deepens Viettel's engagement with the global OpenInfra community as the company expands secure, high-performance cloud services for enterprises, government agencies and critical national infrastructure.

With operations in 11 countries across three continents and more than 50,000 employees, Viettel is one of the world's most valuable telecommunications brands, ranked #1 in Vietnam, #1 in Southeast Asia, and #16 among global telecommunications companies.

Viettel Networks (the subsidiary responsible for engineering, operating and securing Viettel's data centers and cloud platforms) has extensively deployed OpenStack across its cloud infrastructure. According to the company's engineering team, OpenStack enables customers to reduce licensing costs, enhance resource control and maintain strict data-sovereignty protections. Today, Viettel Networks operates 15 OpenStack-powered private cloud clusters running on more than 3,500 physical servers, 112,000+ cores, 1,200+ TB of RAM and 11,000+ TB of storage, one of the largest OpenStack footprints in Southeast Asia.

Viettel is also the first cloud provider confirmed to meet the Vietnamese Ministry of Information and Communications' e-Government Cloud standards, reinforcing its leadership in delivering highly secure cloud environments designed for national digital-transformation initiatives.

"Open source is at the heart of Viettel's cloud strategy," said Hieu Le, CIO of Viettel Networks. "By building our infrastructure on OpenStack, we give customers something they cannot achieve with proprietary cloud platforms: full control, competitive costs and uncompromising security. Becoming a Platinum Member of the OpenInfra Foundation demonstrates our commitment to contributing to open innovation and delivering trusted, sovereign cloud infrastructure for Vietnam and the region."

Viettel Cloud provides cloud computing products and services specifically designed for businesses and organizations operating across all industries This includes Viettel Cloud Server (vServer) , Viettel Dedicated Cloud (vDC) , Viettel Cloud GPU , Viettel Kubernetes Engine , Viettel DevOps Sphere , AI/ML Platforms, Data Platforms, security services and an expanding suite of cloud applications. These offerings are supported by Viettel Networks's data-center footprint and engineering expertise. Viettel is rapidly expanding its world-class Tier III+ data center infrastructure, with 50,000 racks deployed today and plans to reach more than 60,000 racks across 24 data centers totaling 324,000 m² of floor area by 2030.

"Viettel is driving one of the most significant national cloud transformations in Southeast Asia, the fastest growing region for open source infrastructure," said Thierry Carrez, general manager of the OpenInfra Foundation. "Their investments in secure, sovereign OpenStack-based infrastructure illustrate the global relevance of open source for governments, public services and critical industries. We are excited to welcome Viettel as a Platinum Member and look forward to collaborating on the next generation of open cloud technologies."

"Viettel's adoption of OpenStack at scale and its commitment to open source as the foundation for secure, sovereign cloud infrastructure demonstrates exactly why the OpenInfra community exists," said Julia Kreger, chair of the OpenInfra Foundation Governing Board. "Their leadership reinforces the momentum we're seeing worldwide as organizations seek open, vendor-neutral alternatives for mission-critical workloads. We look forward to Viettel's contributions as they help shape the future of OpenStack and open infrastructure within Vietnam and on a global scale."

Viettel Among International Leaders Supporting the OpenInfra Foundation

Viettel's expertise in hyperscale cloud operations, AI infrastructure, cybersecurity and data center engineering will further expand the OpenInfra community's global capabilities.

Viettel joins more than 100 organizations advancing the foundation's mission to build open source communities that create software running in production worldwide. Other Platinum Members include Ant Group, Cachengo, Ericsson, Huawei, Okestro, Rackspace and Wind River.

About the OpenInfra Foundation

The OpenInfra Foundation builds communities who write open source infrastructure software that runs in production. With the support of over 110,000 individuals in 187 countries, the OpenInfra Foundation hosts open source projects and communities of practice, including infrastructure for AI, container native apps, edge computing and datacenter clouds. The OpenInfra Foundation is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. Join the OpenInfra movement: www.openinfra.org

About Viettel

Viettel is Vietnam's leading telecommunications and digital services group, delivering mobile connectivity, cloud computing, cybersecurity, AI solutions and digital-transformation technologies to enterprises, government organizations and global partners. With more than 50,000 employees in 11 countries across Asia, Africa and the Americas, Viettel operates one of Southeast Asia's most advanced cloud and data-center infrastructures through Viettel Cloud. The company offers secure, scalable and sovereign cloud services built on OpenStack and an expanding portfolio of AI, cybersecurity and digital-government platforms. Viettel is ranked among the world's most valuable telecommunications brands and is recognized globally for pioneering digital transformation and high-tech innovation. Learn more at https://viettelcloud.vn/en.

