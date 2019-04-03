Media Advisory: State Champions to Vie for The American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Dollars
"A Constitutional Speech Contest"
Apr 03, 2019, 11:12 ET
INDIANAPOLIS, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Who:
53 state and territorial high school speech champions.
What:
|
Will vie for scholarships of $18,000, $16,000 and $14,000 in the final round of the 82nd annual American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program - "A Constitutional Speech Contest."
When:
|
Quarterfinals: 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., Eastern, Saturday, April 6, will narrow field from 53 to 9
Semifinals: 3:15 p.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern, Saturday, April 6 will narrow field from 9 to 3
Finals: 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Eastern, Sunday, April 7 Live webcast at
Where:
|
Wyndham Indianapolis West Hotel, 2544 Executive Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46241
(317) 248-2481.
Cool Under Pressure:
|
Competitors will deliver a rehearsed 8-10-minute address and a randomly assigned 3 to 5-minute oration on a constitutional topic, each without the benefit of notes and in front of a live audience, including the judges.
Background:
|
The 2-million member American Legion, the nation's largest veterans organization, holds the American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program - "A Constitutional Speech Contest" to encourage young Americans to improve their communications skills and to study the U.S. Constitution. Annually, more than 6,000 high school students begin competition at the American Legion Post-community level. The Indianapolis-based American Legion National Headquarters provides transportation to all of the "Finalist" as well as board and lodging in Indianapolis for each competitor and a guest.
Media Availability:
