Media Advisory: Take an Adventure with the Jeep® Brand at Easter Jeep Safari 2024 in Moab

MOAB, Utah, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Take an adventure with the Jeep® brand at Easter Jeep Safari 2024 in Moab, Utah.

WHAT: An annual Jeep brand enthusiast off-road adventure that gathers the Jeep brand community to experience a true off-road adventure in the unique landscapes of Moab, Utah.

During the 2024 Moab Easter Jeep® Safari event, the Jeep® brand will be providing attendees an exclusive opportunity to experience a special drive along Baby Lion’s Back with the brand.

Jeep offers a legendary itinerary for the annual event with exciting activities, including test drives, a Jeep Performance Parts Trail Mixer event, amazing raffle prizes, product demonstrations, exciting concept vehicles and off-road rides. At the Jeep Ride and Drive registration tent, attendees can sign up to get behind the wheel in a Jeep vehicle with a professional driver for a trail drive out to Baby Lion's Back or choose a shorter on-road test drive. Consumers who complete a ride and drive and a survey will receive a Jeep-branded gift while supplies last.

Trail and city/street ride and drives are available in a variety of Jeep vehicles, including:

Trail Ride Vehicles Wrangler Rubicon 4xe Wrangler Rubicon 392 Gladiator Rubicon





Street/City Drive Vehicles Grand Wagoneer Wagoneer Grand Cherokee Wrangler Compass



Consumers will also have the chance to check out exciting concept vehicles on display from the Jeep brand, including:

Jeep Low Down Concept

Jeep Willys Dispatcher Concept

Jeep Gladiator Rubicon High Top Concept

Jeep Vacationeer Concept

During the Moab Easter Jeep Safari event, the Jeep brand will be providing attendees an exclusive opportunity to experience a special drive along Baby Lion's Back with the brand. Attendees are able to pre-register now to drive an all-new Jeep model on this special 30-minute drive, an on-trail experience in a lead/follow format safe for various skill levels. Spots are filling fast, but attendees can pre-register.

Everyone who registers with Jeep will be automatically entered into the 2024 National Sweepstakes for a chance to win $100,000 toward any eligible vehicle from the Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep or Ram Truck brands. A winner will be announced in 2025.

WHERE:

Walker Drug Store

290 N. Main Street

Moab, Utah 84532

WHEN:

Tuesday, March 26: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 27: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Trail Mixer: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 28: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday, March 29: 4 a.m. – 7 p.m.

WHY:

During the Moab Easter Jeep Safari event, the Jeep brand provides an opportunity to engage with a variety of vehicles, speak with knowledgeable product specialists and receive memorable takeaways from the experience.

HOW:

Members of the media can schedule an appointment for an on-site test drive.

Jeep Brand

Built on more than 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep® is the authentic SUV brand that delivers legendary off-road capability, interior refinement, high-tech features and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into the new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom and added 4x4 capability. All Jeep brand vehicles will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

Follow Jeep and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Jeep brand: www.jeep.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/jeep

Instagram: www.instagram.com/jeep

Twitter: www.twitter.com/jeep

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/jeep

YouTube: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel or https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

SOURCE Stellantis