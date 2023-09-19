Media Alert: A Webinar on Cybersecurity in the Quantum Era

News provided by

QuickLogic Corporation

19 Sep, 2023, 15:00 ET

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, ruggedized FPGAs, and Endpoint AI/ML solutions, will be presenting a joint webinar with Xiphera on Post-Quantum Cryptography on eFPGAs.

In the face of rapidly advancing quantum technology, our current information and network security infrastructure is at risk like never before. To address this growing concern, we invite you to join us for an insightful webinar.

Topic:              Secure the Future with Post-Quantum Cryptography on eFPGAs

Date:               Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Time:               10:00 AM Pacific Time

Register Now: Live Event via Zoom

Key Takeaways:

During this webinar, you will gain valuable insights into:

- Understanding the quantum threat and its implications for cybersecurity
- Effective strategies for mitigating the quantum threat through Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC)
- Implementing hybrid encryption schemes that combine traditional and post-quantum cryptography using eFPGAs
- Harnessing the customizable features of eFPGAs to optimize power, performance, and area
- Leveraging eFPGAs to achieve maximum protection with PQC

Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/5016951376944/WN_N8vkBfVxQ5qRhDkxVsDeWQ

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops innovative embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, discrete FPGAs, and FPGA SoCs for a variety of industrial, aerospace and defense, edge and endpoint AI, consumer, and computing applications. Our wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution portfolio with AI / ML software that accelerates AI at the edge/endpoint. For more information, visit quicklogic.com.

QuickLogic and logo are registered trademarks of QuickLogic. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

SOURCE QuickLogic Corporation

