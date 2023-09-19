Media Alert: A Webinar on Cybersecurity in the Quantum Era

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, ruggedized FPGAs, and Endpoint AI/ML solutions, will be presenting a joint webinar with Xiphera on Post-Quantum Cryptography on eFPGAs.

In the face of rapidly advancing quantum technology, our current information and network security infrastructure is at risk like never before. To address this growing concern, we invite you to join us for an insightful webinar.

Topic: Secure the Future with Post-Quantum Cryptography on eFPGAs

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Time: 10:00 AM Pacific Time

Key Takeaways:

During this webinar, you will gain valuable insights into:

- Understanding the quantum threat and its implications for cybersecurity

- Effective strategies for mitigating the quantum threat through Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC)

- Implementing hybrid encryption schemes that combine traditional and post-quantum cryptography using eFPGAs

- Harnessing the customizable features of eFPGAs to optimize power, performance, and area

- Leveraging eFPGAs to achieve maximum protection with PQC

Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/5016951376944/WN_N8vkBfVxQ5qRhDkxVsDeWQ

