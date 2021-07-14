Media Alert: Altiostar to Present at FCC Open RAN Solutions Showcase

Altiostar will be presenting its Open vRAN software solution at the upcoming FCC Open RAN Solutions Showcase webcast. Tweet this

What: Anil will provide details on Altiostar Open vRAN software solutions for 4G and 5G networks. The cloud-native software disaggregates RAN functionality into individual components that can scale according to demand for network services. This leads to significant capital and operational savings for the operator, while enabling a more diverse ecosystem of suppliers for the industry.

When: Altiostar will present July 15, 2021 at approximately 10:40 am ET

Event website: For access to the full showcase, please visit:

https://www.fcc.gov/news-events/events/2021/07/open-ran-solutions-showcase-day-2

About Altiostar

Altiostar provides 4G and 5G open virtualized RAN (Open vRAN) software that supports open interfaces and virtualizes the baseband unit to build a disaggregated multi-vendor, web-scale, cloud-based mobile network. Operators can add intelligence, quickly adapt the network for different services and automate operations to rapidly scale the network and reduce total cost of ownership (TCO). Altiostar collaborates with a growing ecosystem of partners to support a diverse Open RAN supply chain. The Altiostar Open vRAN solution has been deployed globally, including the world's first cloud-native commercial-scale mobile network with Rakuten Mobile in Japan. For more information, visit www.altiostar.com.

