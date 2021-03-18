Media Alert: Collibra Announces Data Citizens Connect Digital Event with Financial Services Data Leaders

NEW YORK and BRUSSELS, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Collibra , the Data Intelligence company, is hosting an exclusive Data Citizens Connect digital event, Unlocking the Business Value of Data in Financial Services , on March 24, 2021. Attendees will hear from data leaders at several financial services organizations including Bank of America, Canada Life, HSBC, London Stock Exchange Group, Royal Bank of Canada, and more who have taken critical steps in their Data Intelligence journeys and are deriving business value through data.

What: Data Citizens Connect: Unlocking the Business Value of Data in Financial Services

When: March 24, 2021 at 10 a.m. EDT

Speakers and panelists:

Jacklyn Osborne , Managing Director, Risk & Finance Technology Executive, Bank of America

, Managing Director, Risk & Finance Technology Executive, Bank of America Jennifer Stott , SVP & Chief Data Officer, Royal Bank of Canada

, SVP & Chief Data Officer, Royal Bank of Paul Carey , USA Data Governance Lead, HSBC

, Data Governance Lead, HSBC Brenda McKenna , Canada Data Lead, Canada Life

, Canada Data Lead, Canada Life Diane Schmidt , Global Director Data Governance and Business Process, London Stock Exchange Group

, Global Director Data Governance and Business Process, London Stock Exchange Group Mose Tronci, Consultant, Google Cloud Professional Services

Stijn "Stan" Christiaens, Founder, Chief Data Citizen, Collibra

Aurko Joshi, Product Manager, Collibra

Brian Mearns , Product Lead, Data Quality, Collibra

, Product Lead, Data Quality, Collibra Mark Pacey , Vice President, EMEA, Collibra

Session highlights and topics:

Managing metadata and end-to-end data governance to scale in the modern cloud architecture

Eliminating data silos in a global enterprise organization

Creating a data-driven culture

Monitoring and ensuring compliance with an ever-expanding regulatory landscape

Leveraging cloud technology to mature cloud data management capabilities, meet compliance needs, and build toward a financial data marketplace

Collibra Data Quality overview and demo

Where: This is a digital event. Register to secure your spot. If you are unable to attend live, register and you will receive a recording.

About Collibra

Collibra is the Data Intelligence company. We accelerate trusted business outcomes by connecting the right data, insights and algorithms to all data citizens. Our cloud-based platform connects IT and the business to build a data-driven culture for the digital enterprise. Global organizations choose Collibra to unlock the value of their data and turn it into a strategic, competitive asset. We have a diverse global footprint, with offices in the U.S., Belgium, Australia, Czech Republic, France, Poland and the U.K. For more information, visit collibra.com .

SOURCE Collibra

Related Links

www.collibra.com

