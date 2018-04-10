MEDIA ALERT: Equinix Sets Conference Call for First Quarter Results

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the global interconnection and data center company, today announced that it will hold its quarterly conference call on Wednesday, May 2, at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT). The company will discuss first quarter results for the period ended March 31, 2018.

To hear the conference call live, please dial 1-517-308-9482 (domestic and international) and reference the passcode (EQIX). A simultaneous live webcast of the call will be available over the internet at Equinix.com under the Investor Relations heading. A replay of the call will be available one hour after the call through Wednesday, August 8, 2018, by dialing 402-220-4189 and entering passcode (2018). In addition, the webcast will be available on the company's website at www.equinix.com/investors (no password required).

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 48 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

