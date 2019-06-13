MEDIA ALERT: Equinix to participate in ITW 2019

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the global interconnection and data center company, today announced its participation in the upcoming International Telecom Week (ITW) 2019 conference, taking place June 23-26 at the Marriott Marquis in Atlanta. ITW is the world's largest gathering of the global wholesale telecommunications community.

The activities at ITW'19 are focused on empowering businesses' digital transformation and better connecting customers to end users, as well as learning how to use colocation centers to leverage the benefits of edge computing and networking.

Event Details:

Women's Tech Forum – Advancing Women in Telco

Join Equinix Senior Global Account Manager Brittany Marley at the Women's Tech Forum Panel on Sunday, June 23, focused on exploring diversity and inclusion initiatives in tech and the network infrastructure.

Location: Ventanas, 275 Baker Street, Atlanta, GA

Date: June 23, 2019

Time: 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Panelists: Brittany Marley, Senior Global Account Manager, Equinix

Laura Ortman, Chief Revenue Officer, Cologix

Aurelie Canales, Head of Product Management, Telia Carrier

Joanne Morris, Strategic Negotiator, Global Network Infrastructure, Google

Join Equinix for a Marketplace and ECX Fabric™ Demo at the Equinix Lounge Space

Equinix Marketplace Demo

Location: Atlanta Marriott Marquis (Lower Lobby Level)

Date: June 24-26, 2019

Time: 10:30 to 10:50 a.m.

ECX Fabric Demo

Location: Atlanta Marriott Marquis (Lower Lobby Level)

Date: June 24-26, 2019

Time: 2:30 to 2:50 p.m.

Tour the AT1 IBX® data center during ITW 2019

Join Equinix for a behind-the-scenes tour of AT1, the IBX data center that brings a network ecosystem to the Southeast's largest concentration of telecommunications companies. For more information and to register, visit the registration page.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. On this global platform for digital business, companies come together across more than 50 markets on five continents to reach everywhere, interconnect everyone and integrate everything they need to create their digital futures. www.equinix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the challenges of acquiring, operating and constructing IBX data centers and developing, deploying and delivering Equinix products and solutions; unanticipated costs or difficulties relating to the integration of companies we have acquired or will acquire into Equinix; a failure to receive significant revenues from customers in recently built out or acquired data centers; a failure to complete any financing arrangements contemplated from time to time; competition from existing and new competitors; the ability to generate sufficient cash flow or otherwise obtain funds to repay new or outstanding indebtedness; the loss or decline in business from our key customers; risks related to our taxation as a REIT; and other risks described from time to time in Equinix filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see recent Equinix quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available upon request from Equinix. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

SOURCE Equinix, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.equinix.com

