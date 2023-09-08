MEDIA ALERT: Equinix to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company®, today announced that Justin Dustzadeh, Chief Technology Officer, will present at the Bank of America Virtual Global AI Conference 2023 on Monday, September 11, at 2:00 p.m. EDT.

About Equinix
Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company®. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

