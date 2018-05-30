MEDIA ALERT: Equinix to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the global interconnection and data center company, today announced that its executives will speak at two upcoming investor conferences:

NAREIT REITweek 2018 Investor Conference in New York on Wednesday, June 6. Peter Van Camp, Interim CEO, President & Executive Chairman, and Keith Taylor, CFO, will present at 9:30 a.m. ET at the New York Hilton Midtown.

in New York on Wednesday, June 6. Peter Van Camp, Interim CEO, President & Executive Chairman, and Keith Taylor, CFO, will present at 9:30 a.m. ET at the New York Hilton Midtown. Nasdaq 38th Investor Conference in London on Tuesday, June 12. Eric Schwartz, President of EMEA, will present at 12:15 p.m. GMT at The May Fair Hotel.

Both presentations will be made available via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Equinix website at http://investor.equinix.com.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies. www.equinix.com.

