MEDIA ALERT: Equinix to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company™, today announced that its executives will attend four upcoming investor conferences:

6th Annual Wells Fargo TMT Summit on Tuesday, November 29 . Jim Poole , Vice President, Business Development, will present at 1:10 p.m. PST .

on . , Vice President, Business Development, will present at . 26th Credit Suisse Annual Technology Conference on Wednesday, November 30 . Jim Poole , Vice President, Business Development, will present at 3:05 p.m. MST .

on . , Vice President, Business Development, will present at . NASDAQ 47th Investor Conference on Tuesday, December 6 . Keith Taylor , Chief Financial Officer, will present at 1:00 p.m. GMT .

on . , Chief Financial Officer, will present at . Barclays Global TMT Conference on Thursday, December 8 . Steve Madden , VP of Digital Transformation and Segment Marketing, will present at 3:40 p.m. PST .

The presentations will be made available via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Equinix website at www.equinix.com/investors.

