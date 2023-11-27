MEDIA ALERT: Equinix to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company®, today announced that its executives will attend three upcoming investor conferences:

NASDAQ 49th Investor Conference on Tuesday, December 5 . Keith Taylor , Chief Financial Officer, will present at 1:30 p.m. GMT .





on . , Chief Financial Officer, will present at . UBS Global Media & Communications Conference on Tuesday, December 5 . Jon Lin , Executive Vice President and General Manager, Data Center Services, will present at 10:30 a.m. EST .





on . , Executive Vice President and General Manager, Data Center Services, will present at . Barclays Global TMT Conference on Wednesday, December 6 . Simon Miller , Chief Accounting Officer, will present at 2:30 p.m. PST .

The presentation will be made available via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Equinix website at www.equinix.com/investors.

