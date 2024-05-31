MEDIA ALERT: Equinix to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company®, today announced that its executives will attend two upcoming investor conferences:

NAREIT REITweek Conference on Tuesday, June 4 . Keith Taylor , Chief Financial Officer, will present at 9:30 a.m. EST .

on . , Chief Financial Officer, will present at . Nasdaq Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 12 . Phillip Konieczny , SVP, Revenue Operations; and Katrina Rymill , SVP, Corporate Finance and Sustainability, will present at 1:30 p.m. BST .

The presentation will be made available via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Equinix website at www.equinix.com/investors.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company®. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

