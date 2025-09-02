MEDIA ALERT: Equinix to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Sep 02, 2025, 08:01 ET

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company®, today announced that its executives will attend three upcoming investor conferences:

  • Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Monday, September 8. Steve Madden, Vice President, Global Technical Advisory, and Chip Newcom, Senior Director, Investor Relations, will present at 3:05 p.m. PT.

  • Bank of America Global Real Estate Conference on Tuesday, September 9. Stuart Thompson, Senior Vice President, Global Real Estate, will present at 12:45 p.m. ET.

  • RBC Capital Markets Global Communications Infrastructure Conference on Tuesday, September 16. Keith Taylor, Chief Financial Officer, will present at 1:40 p.m. CT.

The presentation will be made available via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Equinix website at www.equinix.com/investors.

About Equinix
Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) shortens the path to boundless connectivity anywhere in the world. Its digital infrastructure, data center footprint and interconnected ecosystems empower innovations that enhance our work, life and planet. Equinix connects economies, countries, organizations and communities, delivering seamless digital experiences and cutting-edge AI—quickly, efficiently and everywhere.

