MEDIA ALERT: Equinix to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company®, today announced that its executives will attend two upcoming investor conferences:

Citi 2026 Global Property CEO Conference on Monday, March 2. Adaire Fox-Martin, CEO and President, will present at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Monday, March 2. Jon Lin, Chief Business Officer, will present at 11:30 a.m. PT.

The presentation will be made available via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Equinix website at www.equinix.com/investors.

