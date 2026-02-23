MEDIA ALERT: Equinix to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company®, today announced that its executives will attend two upcoming investor conferences:

  • Citi 2026 Global Property CEO Conference on Monday, March 2. Adaire Fox-Martin, CEO and President, will present at 7:30 a.m. ET.
  • Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Monday, March 2. Jon Lin, Chief Business Officer, will present at 11:30 a.m. PT.

The presentation will be made available via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Equinix website at www.equinix.com/investors.

About Equinix
Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) shortens the path to boundless connectivity anywhere in the world. Its digital infrastructure, data center footprint and interconnected ecosystems empower innovations that enhance our work, life and planet. Equinix connects economies, countries, organizations and communities, delivering seamless digital experiences and cutting-edge AI—quickly, efficiently and everywhere.

