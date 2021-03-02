MEDIA ALERT: Equinix, VMware, NS1 and Leading Analyst Firm to Participate in "What Is at the Edge and Why Does Proximity Matter?" Webinar

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company™, today announced an upcoming virtual roundtable "What Is at the Edge and Why Does Proximity Matter?" with C-suite executives featuring speakers from Equinix, VMware, NS1 and Gartner.

This roundtable will cover:

How digital leaders use edge infrastructure and proximity to address foundational IT challenges and create a competitive advantage

The current state of edge computing, what is driving compute to the edge and why

Use cases from customers that have cracked the code by using edge to solve real-world IT challenges

Webinar Details:

Date: March 16, 2021

Time: 8:00 to 8:55 a.m. Pacific Time

Moderator:

Bob Gill — VP Analyst, Gartner Infrastructure Strategies Group

Panelists:

Zachary Smith — Managing Director, Equinix Metal

— Managing Director, Sanjay Uppal — SVP and General Manager, VMware

— SVP and General Manager, Kris Beevers — Co-Founder & CEO, NS1

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage. With Equinix, they can scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value.

