What's Next for K-12 Communication? A First Look at ClassDojo for Districts' 2026 Features

WHAT: A no-cost, 60-minute Learn with Leaders webinar hosted by ClassDojo for Districts, designed for district and school leaders who want a clearer, more consistent, and connected communication experience across every school. Attendees will get the first public preview of ClassDojo for Districts' 2026 features, co-developed with district leaders to build trust, simplify school-to-home communication, and create a joyful, unified experience for families.

WHEN: Thursday, December 11, 2025 • 12:30 PM CT

WHO: Victoria Pacchiana, Product Lead, ClassDojo for Districts and Dr. Chad A. Stevens, Head of Growth & Partnerships, ClassDojo for Districts

REGISTER: https://team-classdojo.zoom.us/webinar/register/7917636606938/WN_vjKb47cET7SPPYXXiSV-mQ

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- District leaders are under growing pressure to create communication experiences that feel simple, consistent, and connected across every school.

Even with more tools than ever, families still say communication feels scattered, inconsistent, and impersonal—not because districts aren't trying, but because most platforms weren't built to connect each message back to their child.

Families want one place to follow what's happening at school, in classrooms, and in their child's day—without juggling apps or missing critical updates. Teachers need tools that lighten their workload, not add steps or complexity. And district leaders need visibility and alignment across every school without forcing families or staff into yet another platform they don't love.

That's why ClassDojo for Districts spent the past year working directly with district leaders to solve one of the hardest problems in K–12 communication: creating a unified districtwide experience on a platform families already trust, use daily, and genuinely enjoy.

In this Learn with Leaders session, Pacchiana and Stevens will share:

The real-world needs these new features were built to address

How district partners helped guide every decision

What's launching in 2026 to simplify communication across every school

How to support teachers while creating a more consistent experience for families

This session is ideal for superintendents, communications teams, family engagement leaders, school leaders, and district technology teams.

There's no cost to attend, but registration is required.

About ClassDojo for Districts

ClassDojo is on a mission to give every child an education they love. Used by over 45 million families and teachers worldwide, ClassDojo helps schools build strong, connected communities.

ClassDojo for Districts extends that connection districtwide—empowering leaders with visibility, supporting teachers with simple tools, and helping families experience joyful, consistent communication across every school.

