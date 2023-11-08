Holidays, Hugs and Warm Nuggs: Wendy's Gifting Fans An In-App 6 PC Chicken Nuggets Offer With Purchase Every Wednesday Throughout the Holiday Season

Wendy's is bringing nuggets of joy and holiday cheer every Wednesday for the rest of the year

DUBLIN, Ohio, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

Wendy's® is delivering the gift of warm nuggs across the country this holiday season. Starting today, Wendy's is offering an in-app FREE six-piece nuggets offer with ANY purchase* every Wednesday through 2023.

Beat the Holiday Slump on Hump Day: Wendy’s is Gifting Free 6 PC Nuggets With Purchase Every Wednesday in 2023

WHERE & WHEN:

Beginning Wednesday, November 8th, crack open the Wendy's app and find your gift of free six-piece nuggets every Wednesday until the end of the year with purchase with the Wendy's app. Yes, that is eight weeks of Wendy's Wednesdays heating up the holiday season.

HOW:

Simply redeem the Wendy's Wednesday offer in-app or online, or scan the digital Wendy's Rewards offer code in restaurant. Time to dust off those festive holiday sweaters and head to Wendy's every Wednesday in 2023 for another reason to celebrate the holidays. Free-la-la, free-la-la-la-la-la.

WHY:

Fans are looking for the hottest holiday deals, the deal that can't be beat – and Wendy's is answering with the hottest gift of the season. America's favorite redhead is spreading the holiday spirit and helping fans beat the holiday slump with free Chicken Nuggets every hump day. Whether you like your nuggets classic or spicy, paired with one of our savory dipping sauces or perfectly plain, Wendy's Chicken Nuggets deliver with 100% white-meat chicken breaded to crispy perfection. Now this is some holiday cheer we can all get behind!

About Wendy's

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef**, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child waiting to be adopted from the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across over 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising . Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

*Offer only available at participating U.S. Wendy's for a limited time. Offer must be redeemed in the Wendy's App or order.wendys.com. Account registration required. Not valid for delivery orders placed outside of the Wendy's App or website. Subject to cancellation or modification. See offer in Wendy's App or order.wendys.com for further details.

**Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

SOURCE The Wendy's Company