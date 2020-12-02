Media Alert: Q2B20 Unveils Compelling Explorations in Practical Quantum Computing

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: Q2B20 Practical Quantum Computing | Virtual Event

Since 2017, QC Ware has brought together industry, academia, government, and market observers in what has become the seminal conference on the future of quantum computing. Q2B focuses exclusively on quantum computing applications, providing an inside look into the latest research, product developments, and milestones in quantum computing hardware and software. At Q2B20, many more companies will share insights into the real traction they have achieved in use case applications of quantum computing over the last year. Several major quantum computing players are expected to make announcements and share long-term roadmaps. The audience can participate in a live text Q&A during each session.

WHEN: Tuesday, December 8 - Thursday, December 10, 2020

The sessions will be available to registered attendees in a virtual-only format during the event, and on-demand from December 8, 2020 to January 10, 2021.

WHERE: To register: https://q2b.qcware.com/registration/ .

For analysts and media interested in covering Q2B20, please reach out to [email protected].

Q2B20 HIGHLIGHTS

Sponsors AFRL (Air Force Research Laboratory) IonQ , D-Wave , Google , Honeywell , IBM , Microsoft , Zapata , AWS , and Xanadu have enabled a packed three-day program that will move the conversation on the topmost challenges, trends, and issues in quantum computing. Topics include error correction, boosting quantum computing performance, chemistry simulations, optimization, and quantum machine learning, to venture capital funding and the social impact of quantum computing. Q2B20 also offers many technical education opportunities to quantum computing enthusiasts in the form of bootcamps, demos, and tutorials. An interactive showcase will feature C12 Quantum Electronics , Keysight , Quantum Delta, Qunasys , X — The Moonshot Factory , and Zurich Instruments .

Highly anticipated sessions: Industry luminaries are paired with leading science and technology journalists for candid conversations on the future of quantum computing.

December 8 : Eric Schmidt , former CEO and Chairman of Google, and co-founder of Schmidt Futures, opens Q2B20. He will reminisce about the earlier days of quantum computing with Kia Kokalitcheva of Axios, and give his take on the commercialization of quantum computing.

, former CEO and Chairman of Google, and co-founder of Schmidt Futures, opens Q2B20. He will reminisce about the earlier days of quantum computing with Kia Kokalitcheva of and give his take on the commercialization of quantum computing. December 8 : In his talk, "The Power of Quantum Computers ," leading quantum theorist Andrew Childs will explore the power of quantum computers and whether they can provide significant advantage in areas such as search, optimization, and simulation.

In his talk, "The Power of Quantum Computers leading quantum theorist will explore the power of quantum computers and whether they can provide significant advantage in areas such as search, optimization, and simulation. December 9 : Renowned theoretical physicist John Preskill will accept the prodding of Jennifer Oullette of Ars Technica to review the announcements made in 2020 by the major players in quantum computing hardware.

Renowned theoretical physicist will accept the prodding of of to review the announcements made in 2020 by the major players in quantum computing hardware. December 10 : Umesh Vazirani , one of the founders of the quantum computing field, will discuss with Adrian Cho of Science Magazine the research he is currently most excited about, including new approaches to demonstrating quantum supremacy.

, one of the founders of the quantum computing field, will discuss with of the research he is currently most excited about, including new approaches to demonstrating quantum supremacy. December 10 : Back by popular demand, Scott Aaranson again hosts this year's no-holds barred "Ask Me Anything with a Quantum Computing Super Hero." Aaronson is a prominent theoretical computer scientist at the University of Texas at Austin , who also runs the popular math and computer science blog, Shtetl-Optimized.

Quantum Computing Market Survey: In his presentation, "Surveying the Quantum Computing Market Landscape," Bob Sorensen, Chief Quantum Computing Analyst, Hyperion Research, will give an overview of Hyperion's growth forecast for the global computing market over the next four years across major market segments, applications, and architectures. Sorensen also will discuss other survey findings, including user expectations for quantum computing performance gains, and highlight major assumptions and key milestones to look for from 2021 through 2024.

Government participation: Q2B continues to expand representation from U.S. federal organizations and from international government organizations. Brigadier General Heather Pringle, Commander, AFRL, opens the U.S. government track that also includes presentations from the Department of Energy, NASA, NIST, and QED-C. Participating in the international government track are representatives from the European Commission's Quantum Technologies Flagship, and representatives from the governments of Germany, Japan, Singapore, and the U.K.

Quantum computing user leadership: 2020 saw an increasing number of companies beginning to explore the impact of quantum computing on their operations, continuing their research collaborations with vendor companies, or have full-scale organizations focused on implementing quantum computing applications.

The Finance Track includes mature-stage quantum computing adopters -- aerospace company Airbus and global financial services companies Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan Chase.

The Energy Track features emergent quantum computing users BP and Exxon Mobil.

The Pharma Track features a discussion between pharma consortiums QuPharm and the Pistoia Alliance, and QED-C on pre-competitive collaboration on quantum computing initiatives in drug discovery.

Panels: Q2B20 includes a series of industry and social impact panels moderated by journalists well-known for their coverage of quantum computing.

Industry panels: will showcase real traction in use case applications and discuss quantum computing advances and challenges in their respective sectors.

Aerospace - Panelists: Thierry Botter | Airbus, John Lowell | Boeing, Tom Ohki | Raytheon. Moderator: Frederic Lardinois, TechCrunch

- Panelists: | Airbus, | Boeing, | Raytheon. Moderator: ,

Automotive - Panelists: Takanori Ide | AISIN, Oliver Wick | BMW, Joydip Ghosh | Ford, Florian Neukart | Volkswagen. Moderator: Richard Waters, Financial Times

- Panelists: Takanori Ide | AISIN, | BMW, | Ford, Florian Neukart | Volkswagen. Moderator: ,

Gaming - Panelists: James Wooten | IBM Quantum, Sabrina Maniscalco | Algorithmiq, Christopher Cantwell | Quantum Realm Games. Moderator: Dean Takahashi, VentureBeat

- Panelists: | IBM Quantum, | Algorithmiq, | Quantum Realm Games. Moderator: ,

Materials Discovery - Panelists: Christian Gogolin | Covestro, Qi Gao | Mitsubishi Chemical, Thomas Eckl | Robert Bosch. Moderator: Clara Moskowitz, Scientific American

- Panelists: | Covestro, Qi Gao | Mitsubishi Chemical, | . Moderator: ,

Pharmaceutical Vendor Perspective - Panelists: Carl Dukatz | Accenture, Mark Fingerhuth | ProteinQure, Benno Broer | Qu & Co, Hans Melo | Menten AI. Moderator: Alex Knapp, Forbes

- Panelists: | Accenture, | ProteinQure, | Qu & Co, | Menten AI. Moderator: ,

Pharmaceutical Company Perspective - Panelists: Martin Strahm | Roche, Emir Roach | Takeda, Govinda Bhisetti | Biogen. Moderator: Alex Knapp, Forbes

- Panelists: | Roche, | Takeda, | Biogen. Moderator: ,

Venture Capital Funding - Panelists: Thomas d'Halluin | Airbus Ventures, Tomio Diari | Bessemer Venture Partners, Margaret Wu | Georgian, Andrew Schoen | NEA. Moderator: Jason Palmer, The Economist.

- Panelists: Thomas d'Halluin | Airbus Ventures, Tomio Diari | Bessemer Venture Partners, | Georgian, | NEA. Moderator: , . Social Impact panels will discuss the potential impact of quantum computing on society and the world, and solutions to evident and potential challenges.

Quantum Machine Learning and Ethics - Panelists: Faye Wattleton | Eeroq, Kate Weber | Google, Katie Pizzolato | IBM. Moderator: Sophia Chen, Science Writer

- Panelists: | Eeroq, | Google, | IBM. Moderator: , Science Writer

Quantum Computing and Environmental Sustainability - Panelists: Jean Francois-Bobier | BCG, Michael Marthaler | HQS Quantum Simulations, Mark Daly | BloombergNEF. Moderator: Bryan Walsh, Axios

- Panelists: | BCG, | HQS Quantum Simulations, Mark Daly | BloombergNEF. Moderator: ,

Women in Quantum Computing - Panelists: Catherine McGeoch | D-Wave, Patty Lee | Honeywell Quantum Solutions, Jessica Pointing | University of Oxford . Moderator: Denise Ruffner , President, Women in Quantum, and Vice President of Business Development, IonQ.

Competitions: Winners of the Airbus Quantum Computing Challenge (AQCC) , the Q2B20 Quantum Chess Tournament , and the USRA Q2B Applied NISQ Computing Paper Award will be announced at Q2B20.

About QC Ware

QC Ware is a leading quantum computing company providing enterprise software and services to enterprise customers. The company has one of the largest teams of quantum engineers in the industry, and is recognized as a leader in developing practical applications running on near-term quantum computing hardware. In addition to providing cloud-based software and professional services, QC Ware also organizes Q2B , the largest annual gathering of the international quantum computing community. The company is growing rapidly and generating substantial revenue from customers in a range of sectors, from aerospace, automotive, and energy to financial services, manufacturing, and materials design, as well as from U.S. federal organizations. Aisin Group, Airbus, BMW Group, Equinor, Goldman Sachs, and Total count among QC Ware's customers. QC Ware is headquartered in Palo Alto, and supports its European customers through its subsidiary in Paris.

