Media Alert: Qualys Extends Major Partner Status with San Francisco Unicorns Through 2027, Championing the Growth of U.S. Cricket

FOSTER CITY, Calif., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a leading provider of cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, today announced its continued sponsorship of the San Francisco Unicorns as the Major Partner and Official Cybersecurity Partner for the 2026 and 2027 seasons of Major League Cricket (MLC), America's first professional T20 league.

The extension follows a successful inaugural season of partnership in 2025, which saw the San Francisco Unicorns reach the MLC playoffs for the second consecutive year and play in front of hometown fans at the Oakland Coliseum for the first time. Building on that momentum, the two Bay Area organizations have committed to deepening their relationship with a shared focus on growing the love of cricket in the region and strengthening local community connections.

"Cricket is a game of strategy, precision, and resilience, values that strongly align with how we innovate at Qualys," said Sumedh Thakar, president and CEO of Qualys. "We're proud to continue our partnership with the San Francisco Unicorns and support the growth of the sport in the Bay Area over the next two years. It's a natural extension of our dedication to building strong community connections and celebrating excellence. We look forward to another outstanding season together."

Under the renewed agreement, Qualys will retain its front-of-shirt logo position on all Unicorns matchday and training jerseys.

"We're thrilled to extend our flagship partnership with Qualys for a further two seasons. Building the Unicorns into a modern sports and entertainment success story requires partners who are aligned with our progressive, ambitious mindset. Our shared vision was reinforced last season and has since developed into a deeply rooted relationship that engages local communities while strengthening our elite sporting objectives," said David White, CEO, San Francisco Unicorns. "Having the Qualys logo present on the front of our jerseys is a symbol of our tech-first approach, inspired by Silicon Valley and the people that power it. We're proud to represent Qualys on and off the pitch over the next two seasons."

Central to this commitment is continued engagement with the "Sparkle Army," the dedicated community of Unicorns fans whose passion and support have played a pivotal role in building a vibrant, inclusive cricket culture in the Bay Area.

The San Francisco Unicorns will compete under new head coach, Cameron White in the 2026 MLC season, which runs from June 18 to July 18, 2026. The full match schedule and stadium details will be confirmed in the coming weeks. Tickets for all matches can be purchased through the Official Major League Cricket site.

