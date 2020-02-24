Media Alert: Qualys Readies VMDR®, Game-Changing Vulnerability Management Solution, for General Availability in Mid-March

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions, is readying its newest solution, VMDR® – Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response – for general availability and will do a live demo of the solution at the Qualys Security Conference San Francisco on Tuesday, February 25.

Qualys VMDR provides an all-in-one cloud-based app that automates the entire vulnerability management cycle across on-premises, end-points, cloud, mobile, containers, OT and IOT environments – significantly accelerating the ability for organizations to respond to threats, and prevent breaches. Deployment for the cloud-based app is easy, and pricing is asset based, which makes it simple to procure.

At the time of the VMDR general availability, Qualys will also roll out a version with some of the VMDR functionalities to all of its customers, called the VMDR experience. The VMDR experience will give all existing customers powerful new capabilities at no additional cost including:

Real-time visibility into vulnerabilities with easy-to-create dashboard widgets, automatic trending charts and near-instant searching.

Complete asset visibility across 100% of the hybrid IT landscape, including cloud, container and mobile devices, with unlimited agents and passive sensors.

Centralized view of all external digital certificates and their SSL Labs grades.

From the VMDR experience app, customer can directly self provision a 30-day free trial of all VMDR functionalities.

To learn more about Qualys VMDR and pre-register for a trial, visit www.qualys.com/vmdr.

Qualys also invites its customers and RSA attendees to the following events:

QSC San Francisco

At QSC San Francisco, Qualys will demo VMDR and show cool innovations planned for 2020, including next-gen EDR and Data Lake/Incident Response capabilities.

To register for QSC San Francisco, visit https://www.qualys.com/qsc/2020/san-francisco, or to sign up for the replay visit https://www.qualys.com/2020/qsc-sf-recorded-sessions.

CIO/CISO Interchange

The CIO/CISO Interchange promotes discussions, debates and exchanges with C-level executives centered around the challenges and opportunities Digital Transformation brings to security. Attendance is limited to senior technical executives at this exclusive event.

Speakers: Philippe Courtot, Chairman & CEO, Qualys; Jim Reavis, Co-founder & CEO, Cloud Security Alliance

Roundtable Host Companies: Advent Health, Starbucks, QTS Data Centers, CSA and Qualys

Date: Monday, February 24

Time: 3:30 – 6:30 pm

Location: Four Seasons, San Francisco

Agenda

Qualys Private Reception

To honor its customers, Qualys is hosting a private reception with food, cocktails and networking.

Date: Wednesday, February 26

Time: 6:00 – 9:30 pm

Location: Four Seasons, San Francisco

Registration

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions with over 15,700 active customers in more than 130 countries, including a majority of each of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and consolidate their security and compliance solutions in a single platform and build security into digital transformation initiatives for greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings.

The Qualys Cloud Platform and its integrated Cloud Apps deliver businesses critical security intelligence continuously, enabling them to automate the full spectrum of auditing, compliance, and protection for IT systems and web applications across on premises, endpoints, cloud, containers, and mobile environments. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has established strategic partnerships with leading cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and the Google Cloud Platform, and managed service providers and consulting organizations including Accenture, BT, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Deutsche Telekom, DXC Technology, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies, IBM, Infosys, NTT, Optiv, SecureWorks, Tata Communications, Verizon and Wipro. The company is also a founding member of the Cloud Security Alliance. For more information, please visit www.qualys.com.

Qualys and the Qualys logo are proprietary trademarks of Qualys, Inc. All other products or names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

