Media Alert: Qualys to Host 'EDR Live' Virtual Event Wednesday July 29, at 11 AM PT to Unveil its Groundbreaking New Multi-Vector EDR App

FOSTER CITY, Calif., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, will host a virtual event, EDR Live, to launch its entry into the endpoint detection and response (EDR) market on Wednesday, July 29, at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET.

Join Qualys as we unveil Qualys Multi-Vector EDR, our groundbreaking new app that leverages the unifying power of the Qualys Cloud Platform to EDR.

EDR Live will provide you the opportunity to learn about Qualys' multi-vector approach to EDR, which provides context beyond the endpoints, reduces false positive, streamlines threat hunting and as a result, drastically reduces response time to fend off attacks.

When: Wednesday, July 29, from 11:00 am – 12:30 pm PT

Agenda: 11:00 Introduction

Philippe Courtot, Chairman & CEO 11:05 Bringing the Unifying Power of the Qualys Cloud Platform to EDR

Sumedh Thakar, President and Chief Product Officer



- The Unifying Power of the Qualys Cloud Platform



- Introducing Qualys Multi-Vector EDR Overview and Threat Hunting Demo



- XDR the Next Frontier 12:00 Live Q&A

Philippe Courtot, Chairman and CEO, Sumedh Thakar, President and Chief Product Officer, Ben Carr, Chief Information Security Officer and Vishal Salvi, CISO and Head of Cybersecurity Practice at Infosys Ltd.



Register:

To participate in the Qualys EDR Live event or to be notified when the recording is available, register here.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions with over 15,700 active customers in more than 130 countries, including a majority of each of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and consolidate their security and compliance solutions in a single platform and build security into digital transformation initiatives for greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings.

The native Qualys Cloud Platform and its integrated Cloud Apps deliver 360-degree visibility across on premises, endpoints, cloud, containers, and mobile environments. The platform delivers the visibility businesses need to assess critical security intelligence continuously, enabling them to automate the full spectrum of auditing, compliance, and protection for IT systems and web applications. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has built a large, impressive customer base and established strategic partnerships with leading cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and the Google Cloud Platform, as well as preeminent managed service providers and consulting organizations including Accenture, BT, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Deutsche Telekom, DXC Technology, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies, IBM, Infosys, NTT, Optiv, SecureWorks, Tata Communications, Verizon and Wipro. The Company is also a founding member of the Cloud Security Alliance. For more information, please visit www.qualys.com.

