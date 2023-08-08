Media and Sports Executive Eric Sorensen Appointed as Director of Streaming Video Tracker at Parks Associates

Parks Associates names strategic leader of refreshed Streaming Video Tracker, including online access to proprietary research data and insights

DALLAS, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates, a leading market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services, is proud to announce the appointment of Eric Sorensen as the new director of the Streaming Video Tracker. With over 20 years of experience in the technology and media industries, and an extensive background in developing live streaming and digital media strategies, Sorensen brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Parks Associates.

Eric has a proven track record in analyzing market trends and consumer behavior in the rapidly evolving streaming landscape. Sorensen will be responsible for overseeing and spearheading Parks Associates' research initiatives focused on the streaming industry, including insights into consumer preferences, content consumption, business models and service growth.

"We are thrilled to welcome Eric Sorensen to our team," said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO of Parks Associates. "His incredible expertise, especially the great understanding of sports rights, brings valuable perspectives to our clients and partners to help understand the disruption in advertising, video viewing, and streaming services."

This research service, delivered for almost a decade, features extensive information on the streaming video market in North America, including business model tracking, quarterly subscriber estimates of 400+ services, analysis on platform usage and trends, viewer data for AVOD (Advertising Video on Demand) and FAST (Free Advertising Streaming Television) services, and historical data trends dating back to 2014.

Before joining Parks Associates, Sorensen held several key positions at ESPN, Red Seat Ventures, and The Houston Astros. His insights have been featured in numerous industry publications and have helped industry leaders shape their strategies.

"I am honored to join Parks Associates," Sorensen said. "Given the dynamic nature of the industry, the data gathered in the Streaming Video Tracker is invaluable to any company that operates in this space. I'm excited to see our research and Future of Video conferences continue to aid streaming providers and ecosystem players."

Eric also plays a key role in Parks Associates annual executive conference. The 6th annual Future of Video will be held November 14-16 in Marina del Rey, California and virtual sessions are hosted throughout the year, including the upcoming session on Sept 14. The conference, sponsored by Adeia and FPT Software, brings together leaders to share insights on trends in the streaming and video content industries.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates, a woman-founded and certified business, is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates provides business intelligence and research services through its proprietary methodologies developed over decades, including quarterly surveys of 10,000 internet households.

Each year, Parks Associates brings thousands of leaders together for its webinars and annual events. The firm hosts the annual executive research and strategy conferences CONNECTIONS™, Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit, Smart Spaces, and Future of Video. http://www.parksassociates.com

