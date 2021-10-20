DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Market to grow and reach $75.16 Billion in 2025 according to the "Media Buying Agencies and Representative Firms Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global media buying agencies and representative firms market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global media buying agencies and representative firms market is expected to grow from $54.78 billion in 2020 to $59.56 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $75.16 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the media buying agencies and representative firms ? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Media Buying Agencies and Representative Firm market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider media buying agencies and representative firms market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The media buying agencies and representative firms market section of the report gives context. It compares the media buying agencies and representative firms market with other segments of the media buying agencies and representative firms market by size and growth, historic and forecast.

Major players in the media buying agencies and representative firms market are Publicis Groupe, Omnicom Group Inc., Interpublic Group of companies, Dentsu, Katz Media Group, and Edelman.



The media buying agencies and representative firms market consists of the sales of advertising services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that purchase advertising time or space from media outlets and resell it to advertising agencies or individual companies directly, and independent representatives that sell media time or space for media owners. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Media buyers using Artificial Intelligence (AI) for media optimization is gaining significant popularity in the media buying agencies and representative firms market. AI is changing the way advertising operations are run. Salesforce reports that 60% of marketing leaders believe in AI and feel it would help them run more effective programmatic campaigns. Around 4 out of 10 advertisers use AI for media spend optimization and better audience segmentation. It was also found that companies use their AI capacities for streamlining their sales process and productivity. Salesforce has introduced Salesforce Einstein, which with the help of AI helps media companies to get predictions and recommendations based on their business processes. IBM introduced its AI engine Watson in 2018. Watson Media Solutions helps media companies to use AI in their media workflow to improve viewer engagement, video analytics, and delivery. Media companies such as Fox Media and The Weather Channel have embraced Watson's AI capabilities and more media buyers in the future are expected to use AI for efficient business.



The media buying agencies and representative firms market covered in this report is segmented by services into media buying service; media planning service; media representative firms; other services. It is also segmented by mode into offline; online and by application into BFSI; consumer goods and retail; government and public sector; IT and telecom; healthcare; media and entertainment.



In October 2018, the Interpublic Group (IPG), a US-based publicly traded advertising company acquired California-based Acxiom LLC (formerly known as Acxiom Marketing Solutions), a SaaS company offering a data connectivity platform, for $2 billion. The acquisition has brought together IPG's media, consumer insights, marketing services, and analytics capabilities with Acxiom's expertise in data and integration. This merger is expected to provide IPG strong financial benefits and revenue generation opportunities across a range of data-driven marketing solutions. Acxiom is an American database marketing company selling customer and business information for targeted advertising campaigns.



An increasing number of political events, sports events, festivals, and high budget movies is anticipated to contribute to the demand for media buying agencies and representative firms' market. For instance, for the 2020 US presidential elections, the Democratic Party has released ads in 14 Indian languages to encourage the voters of Indian origin. According to the Center for Responsive Politics, a nonpartisan group in the USA estimated the campaigning cost for the 2020 presidential elections to be around $10.8 billion. According to the leading advertising and digital communications group Dentsu Aegis Network, in 2018, the total media and advertisement market was estimated to be around $613.5 billion on account of major global events such as the Winter Olympics & Paralympics, the FIFA World Cup in Russia. In 2020, Burning Man, one of the biggest global music fests hosted 70,000 people across the globe in Nevada, US, allowing advertisers to reach a large target audience at a time. Therefore, crowd gathering occasions like political events, sports events, and festivals are driving the media buying agencies and representative firms market.



