Media Consulting Group Appoints Industry Veteran Diana Horowitz as Strategic Advisor to Accelerate Go-To-Market Expansion

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Media Consulting Group (MCG), Media Consulting Group (MCG), a fast growing independent firm supporting brands and agencies with supply decisioning, today announced the appointment of Diana Horowitz as Strategic Advisor. A highly respected executive with decades of experience at the intersection of media, technology, and advertising, Horowitz will play a pivotal role in shaping MCG's go-to-market strategy and expanding its national footprint.

In her advisory capacity, Horowitz will work closely with the MCG leadership team to refine the company's commercial tactics and oversee high-level strategic initiatives. Her role will also include representing MCG at major industry events and serving as a key ambassador for the firm as it continues to reshape the programmatic landscape for brands and agencies.

"Diana is a powerhouse in the ad tech space, and her track record of driving digital transformation for some of the biggest names in media speaks for itself," said Daniel Elad, Co-Founder & CRO of MCG. "As we transition MCG into its next phase of growth—focusing on our proprietary platform's expansion—Diana's expertise in converged media and strategic sales will be invaluable. We are thrilled to have her guidance as we continue to innovate and scale."

Horowitz joins MCG following a distinguished career holding senior leadership positions at Imagine Communications, fuboTV, IBM Watson Media, and Comcast Technology Solutions.. Her deep experience in both direct and programmatic sales, combined with her history of building high-performing ad operations teams, aligns perfectly with MCG's mission to provide a managed, always-on programmatic engine for premium digital environments.

"I am excited to join MCG at such a transformative moment for the company," said Horowitz. "The team at MCG has built a truly impressive optimization technology that solves real-world complexities for advertisers. I look forward to working with them to sharpen their go-to-market approach and helping the industry understand the unique value MCG brings to the programmatic ecosystem."

About Media Consulting Group

Media Consulting Group brings a differentiated approach to supply activation, helping agencies access premium display, video, and streaming TV inventory with greater control and precision using their existing workflows. The firm focuses on enriching, shaping, and activating supply before it enters buying environments. Where applicable, AI driven and agentic capabilities, combined with human supervision, are used to complement decisioning and enhance outcomes. For agencies that choose to layer it in, MCG also provides measurement and attribution capabilities, with performance insights informing ongoing traffic refinement and dynamic prioritization while campaigns are live. For more information, visit wermcg.com.

SOURCE Media Consulting Group