Media Consulting Group Joins Index Marketplaces to Enable Structured Supply Activation and Upstream Performance Decisioning

NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Media Consulting Group (MCG) today announced a partnership with Index Exchange, a globally trusted independent supply‑side platform powering intelligent decisioning, focused on enabling structured, performance-responsive supply activation for agencies and brands via Index Marketplaces. Index Marketplaces offers a smarter way to activate supply, enabling partners to apply intelligence at the point of impression to drive better outcomes.

As programmatic continues to grow in scale and complexity, media buyers are seeking greater control over how inventory is organized and activated. Media Consulting Group operates exclusively on behalf of the buy side, applying a traffic-structuring and performance-driven framework designed to improve clarity and control within programmatic campaigns.

The company is led by a founding team with deep supply-side technology roots. The team has built and operated monetization platforms serving both streaming services and open web publishers, resulting in firsthand expertise across streaming TV and the open web, and a granular understanding of how supply is structured and monetized across ecosystems.

Through its partnership with Index, Media Consulting Group brings a smarter approach to supply activation—helping agencies access premium display, video, and streaming TV inventory with greater control and precision. Built on Index's global and transparent infrastructure, this approach focuses on improving how supply is enriched and activated before it enters traditional buying workflows.

A key differentiator enabled with Index Marketplaces is MCG's ability to shape inventory and inform decisioning before supply ever reaches the DSP. By applying a buy-side performance lens upstream, MCG helps agencies enter campaigns with intentional, structured supply frameworks, addressing inefficiencies at the source rather than relying solely on downstream DSP-level adjustments.

For agencies that choose to layer it in, MCG provides measurement and attribution capabilities that can serve as complementary enhancements. Performance insights can inform ongoing traffic refinement while campaigns are live, enabling dynamic prioritization and weighting without requiring changes to buyers' existing activation workflows.

"Programmatic success today requires more than access, it requires structure and proactive management," said Daniel Elad, Co-Founder & CRO at Media Consulting Group. "By leveraging established exchange technologies, like Index Marketplaces, and shaping inventory before it reaches the DSP, we help agencies drive greater control, transparency, and performance."

The partnership centers on:

Leveraging established exchange and DSP technologies

Structured supply activation across display, video, and streaming TV

Upstream inventory shaping before DSP decisioning

Greater transparency and accountability for agencies

"We're thrilled to welcome Media Consulting Group as a partner," said Steve Roach, Head of Business Development at Index Exchange. "Through Index Marketplaces, we're building the infrastructure that enables partners like Media Consulting Group to structure and activate supply more intentionally, bringing greater clarity and efficiency to how programmatic inventory is accessed and optimized."

As agencies seek more measurable impact and operational clarity in programmatic buying, this partnership offers a scalable model that combines premium exchange access with buy side led, upstream supply management.

SOURCE Media Consulting Group