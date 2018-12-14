Media Gateway Market - Global Forecast to 2023: Wide Adoption of 4G Technology and the Emergence of 5G
The "Media Gateway Market by Type (Analog and Digital), Technology (Wireline, Wireless, and Hybrid), Vertical (Telecommunications, Government, BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Transportation), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The media gateway market is expected to reach USD 2.19 billion by 2023 from USD 2.03 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 1.46% during the forecast period.
Major factors driving the growth of the media gateway market include the need for high-quality communication over disparate networks; the modular structure of media gateways providing high flexibility to legacy networks; and session border functionality of integrated media gateways.
Digital media gateways hold a larger share of the overall media gateway market. These gateways convert media streams in the form of digital data telecommunications for aiding voice, video, and fax services, among others, between dissimilar interfaces using different technologies. With the increase in the need for flexible and efficient solutions for a wide variety of call-control protocols and secure SIP trunking in an established voice infrastructure, the demand for digital media gateways is also increasing.
The market for hybrid technology-based gateways is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The hybrid technology-based media gateways include both wireline and wireless technologies to serve both functionalities through a single device. At present, the media gateway manufacturers are offering these gateways to allow the end users to integrate them with the existing wired infrastructure and wireless or next-generation networks.
The market for the others verticals, including hospitality, media and entertainment, education, and retail, is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The factors driving the market for this segment include the growing need for media transcoding for next-generation networks, HD voice transcoding for high-quality communications over disparate networks, and need for flexible and low-cost transcoding devices in these verticals.
APAC is projected to account for the largest share of the global media gateway market by 2023. The countries such as Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, and China are highly dependent on the Internet and telecommunication services. The adoption of these services allows the companies to concentrate on their core business objectives. The emerging markets in this region are expected to be the largest contributors to the massive long-term growth of media gateways in the future despite the IP telephony currently being one of the effective options for connectivity in some developing countries across this region.
However, softswitches would reduce the need for the deployment of new media gateway hardware in LTE networks, and the adoption of these softwsitches over disparate networks acts as a restraint for the media gateway market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of Study
1.2 Definition
1.3 Scope of Study
1.4 Currency
1.5 Limitations
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
2.4 Research Assumption
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Media Gateway Market
4.2 Media Gateway Market, By Type, 2017 & 2023
4.3 Media Gateway Market in North America, By Vertical and Country, 2017
4.4 Media Gateway Market, By Vertical, 2017 & 2023
4.5 Media Gateway Market, By Region, 2018-2023
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Need for High-Quality Communication Over Disparate Networks
5.2.1.2 Modular Structure of Media Gateways Providing High Flexibility to Legacy Networks
5.2.1.3 Session Border Functionality of Integrated Media Gateways
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Adoption of Softswitches Declining the Need for Deployment of New Media Gateway Hardware
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Wide Adoption of 4G Technology and the Emergence of 5G
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Skilled Workforce to Add New Solutions in Existing Network
6 Media Gateway Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Analog
6.3 Digital
7 Media Gateway Market, By Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Wireline
7.3 Wireless
7.4 Hybrid
8 Media Gateway Market, By Vertical
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Government
8.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
8.4 Manufacturing
8.5 Healthcare
8.6 Transportations
8.7 Telecommunications
8.8 Others
9 Geographic Analysis
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 UK
9.3.2 Germany
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 Japan
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 South Korea
9.4.5 Rest of APAC
9.5 Rest of the World
9.5.1 Middle East and Africa
9.5.2 South America
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2017
10.3 Competitive Scenario
10.3.1 New Product Launches, 2015-2018
10.3.2 Acquisitions & Mergers, 2015-2018
10.3.3 Partnerships & Collaborations, 2015-2018
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Key Players
11.2.1 Nokia Corporation
11.2.2 Audiocodes
11.2.3 Avaya
11.2.4 Ribbon Communications
11.2.5 Ericsson
11.2.6 Huawei Technologies
11.2.7 Cisco Systems
11.2.8 ZTE Corporation
11.2.9 Dialogic
11.2.10 Synway Information Engineering
11.3 Other Prominent Players
11.3.1 Mitel Networks
11.3.2 Metaswitch Networks
11.3.3 Grandstream Networks
11.3.4 Telcobridges
11.3.5 Squire Technologies
11.3.6 Patton Electronics
11.3.7 Shenzhen Dinstar
11.3.8 Matrix Comsec
11.3.9 Yeastar Information Technology
11.3.10 Aculab
