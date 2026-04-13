Media Gets First Look at New Temple Square Visitors' Center

The Christ-centered structure opens to the public on May 18, 2026

SALT LAKE CITY, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints previewed its new Temple Square Visitors' Center to the media on April 13, 2026. This Christ-centered space is designed to help visitors understand the purpose of temples and rejoice in the life and light of Jesus Christ.

This is a significant milestone ahead of the Salt Lake Temple Celebration, scheduled from April 5, 2027, through October 1, 2027.

A replica of Bertel Thorvaldsen’s “Christus” stands in the west wing of the new Temple Square Visitors’ Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. An interactive scale model of the Salt Lake Temple is located inside the east wing of the Temple Square Visitors' Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The new visitors' center opens to the public on May 18, 2026. All are welcome to experience interactive exhibits that show how temples are sacred spaces rooted in faith, family, service, and promises to God.

"The new visitors' center is a window into our sacred covenants with Christ," said Dieter F. Uchtdorf, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. "It helps people of all backgrounds understand the role our temples play and why they matter to our members and to the communities. Here, guests can discover how temple teachings connect to everyday life and uncover the greater context of Latter-day Saint beliefs and commitment to family and Christ."

Jesus Christ is at the center of this new space.

"Our Church leaders really wanted the focus to be on Jesus Christ and the fact that this is His house," said Elder Brent H. Nielson, an emeritus General Authority Seventy and coordinator for the Salt Lake Temple Celebration. "The visitors' center gives those not of our faith an opportunity to see inside a temple and better understand what happens there."

A replica of Bertel Thorvaldsen's "Christus" stands in the west wing. At the center point of the lower level connecting both wings is a new, marble sculpture by Swiss artist Christian Bolt, titled "Come Unto Me." The piece depicts the Savior of the world extending an invitation of peace and compassion.

"With one hand, the Savior is reaching out for individuals, but with the other, He's opening Himself to receive each one of us," said Bolt, a Latter-day Saint. "This is a very delicate and intimate process. It needs to be warm, and it needs to be inviting. I hope it will help enlighten the world."

The 39,800-square-foot visitors' center traces the 179-year journey that began with Brigham Young's 1847 declaration, "Here we will build a temple to our God." It also continues a long tradition of welcoming the public to Temple Square, which began with volunteer guides in 1875.

Today, Temple Square is one of America's most visited religious destinations.

Located on the south side of Temple Square, the visitors'center features several immersive experiences.

Inside a Temple

Located on the lower level, this guided 30-minute experience leads guests through full-scale replicas of sacred temple rooms, including a welcome desk, baptistry, instruction room, sealing room, and celestial room. These are not replicas of rooms in the Salt Lake Temple.

This feature is a perpetual temple open house experience, said Rich Sutton, a senior director in the Temple Department.

"This will always be available to the public to come and see what a temple is like," Sutton said. "The rooms themselves, even though they're not dedicated temple space — they sure feel like it. They're built to the same standards as temples are. And there is a feeling in there that is different. It's peaceful. It's quiet. It's contemplative. It's even worshipful. And it's beautiful."

Reservations are required and can be made at TempleSquare.org.

Scale Model of the Salt Lake Temple

During a five-minute presentation, the walls of this exhibit in the east wing open to reveal interior rooms as narration and music explain what happens in temples and why they matter to followers of Jesus Christ.

Temples around the World

Located on the lower level, a display of 11 built-to-scale miniature temples represents the global footprint of houses of the Lord. A nearby temple globe connects worship with God's plan for Latter-day Saints and their families.

Explaining the significance of this part of the visitors' center, Sutton said, "This is a global Church. This is the Church of Jesus Christ. We really wanted that to come through — that this wasn't about only the Salt Lake Temple. This was about temples all over the world."

A Christ-centered Experience for Everyone

To help those outside the Church understand the Christ-centered story of worship in temples, the Church contracted THG Creative.

"They got our vision, and they were able to tell our story," Sutton said. "We asked them to create a world-class visitors' center where we could tell people our story, and they could learn more about us."

Phil Hettema, experience designer and CEO of THG Creative, described a collaborative process that yielded a narrative and presentation that anyone in or out of the Church can understand.

"We want to make sure that the story we're telling meets people where they are," Hettema said. "We don't want to assume anything about where the visitor is. We start with that and make sure we're taking them into the story, and as we lead them through the story, then we can get deeper and deeper and really create something that is meaningful."

Key parts of the "Inside a Temple" experience are the voices and personal experiences of everyday Latter-day Saints.

"The final result has been a very human and warm take," Hettema said. "It doesn't feel like it's a lecture or preaching or didactic. It's a very personal and heartfelt communication about what goes on in the temple and what that means to the members of the Church."

Outside the visitors' center, patrons can enjoy landscaped gardens featuring bronze statues depicting scenes from Christ's ministry and sacred historic moments. Two new statues, "Jesus Christ Carrying the Cross" and "Jesus Christ in Gethsemane," sit outside the east and west wings. This and other areas around Temple Square offer space for contemplation and connection.

The Salt Lake Temple is currently undergoing an extensive renovation to expand its capacity and implement a massive seismic upgrade. The Church will host a six-month Salt Lake Temple celebration and open house from April 5 through October 1, 2027.

How and When to Visit the Temple Square Visitors' Center

Hours: Beginning May 18, 2026, the Temple Square Visitors' Center will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets: Admission to the center is free. While no ticket is required for entry, a reservation is required for the 30-minute "Inside a Temple" tour. Reservations can be made through the Temple Square app or at TempleSquare.org.

Parking: Free parking is available at the Conference Center with validation; City Creek parking is also available, south of Temple Square (first two hours free).

Public transit: The Temple Square TRAX station provides direct access.

Accessibility: The visitors' center is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and fully accessible to all visitors.

For more information and to book tour reservations, please visit TempleSquare.org/Visitors-Center

SOURCE The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints