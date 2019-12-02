Media Giant Meredith Corporation Selects Nasuni To Help Move Traditional On-Premises File Infrastructure To Amazon Web Services

BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni, a leading provider of cloud file services , today announced that Meredith Corporation, the No. 1 magazine operator in the U.S. and owner of brands such as PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, REAL SIMPLE and Parents, moved to Nasuni to deliver a global file system on Amazon Web Services (AWS). AWS supports industry leaders like Meredith with scale, multi-site file sharing and powerful cloud migration capabilities. With Nasuni, Meredith can enable fast, reliable collaboration between many office locations without heavy infrastructure at each site.

Meredith chose Nasuni to address its unstructured data challenges because of the service's simplicity, cost savings and performance. Nasuni's cloud file services leverage the strengths of both AWS and edge devices, helping Meredith to reduce its on-premises infrastructure by 80%, eliminate traditional backup, and let teams collaborate faster to accelerate design and editing cycles. Nasuni Cloud File Services is designed in accordance with the AWS Well-Architected Framework, which helps cloud architects build secure, high-performing, resilient, and efficient infrastructure solutions.

Dave Coffman, Meredith's director of enterprise infrastructure, said, "We tried all different types of technology approaches, but we could never catch our white whale, a global file system. We used to robocopy from a file server in Iowa to New York, but that was slow and difficult. Now we robocopy to Nasuni and let the magic happen. It's faster and much more reliable, so there's a lot less stress before the deadline."

In addition, Nasuni recently launched its Nasuni Cloud Migrator for AWS, which lets customers prepare, plan, execute and operationalize unstructured data workloads for a successful cloud-first strategy. Data migration seamlessly moves to Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) faster and with less effort. Other features on display include Nasuni's support for AWS Snowball, enabling petabyte-scale data transfers to AWS, as well as the Nasuni Analytics Connector that provides the ability to harness unstructured data into company insights with AWS.

In addition, Nasuni will be showcasing many new solutions for AWS at AWS re:Invent 2019, including:

Nasuni Cloud Migrator for AWS - Customers can migrate data seamlessly from on-premises NAS to Amazon S3 faster and with less effort.

- Customers can migrate data seamlessly from on-premises NAS to Amazon S3 faster and with less effort. Nasuni Analytics Connector – Harness unstructured data into company insights by translating file data format to object format to leverage AWS.

– Harness unstructured data into company insights by translating file data format to object format to leverage AWS. AWS Snowball Support – Transfer petabyte-scale data to AWS.

"Traditional NAS can't deliver the scalability, easy collaboration and simplified management that media companies like Meredith require," said Andres Rodriguez, founder and chief technology officer of Nasuni. "Nasuni's global file system, combined with the power of AWS, makes it easy to store, protect and provide access to files, no matter how large they may be."

For more information on Nasuni Cloud Migrator for AWS and other enhancements, visit www.nasuni.com.

About Nasuni

Nasuni is a file services platform built for the cloud, powered by the world's only global file system. Nasuni consolidates network attached storage (NAS) and file server silos in cloud storage, delivering infinite scale, built-in backup, global file sharing, and local file server performance, all at half the cost of traditional file infrastructures. Leading companies from a wide array of industries rely on Nasuni to share and collaborate on files across multiple sites, enhance workforce productivity, reduce IT cost and complexity, and maximize the business value of their file data. Sectors served by Nasuni include manufacturing, construction, creative services, technology, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, oil and gas, financial services, and public sector agencies. Nasuni is based in Boston, Mass. For more information, visit http://www.nasuni.com/ .

Social media links

Twitter: www.twitter.com/nasuni

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nasuni

Blog: http://www.nasuni.com/blog/

All company and product names are property of their respective owners.

For more information, contact:

Cheryle Cushion

Nasuni

+1.857.444.8417

ccushion@nasuni.com

Justine Boucher

Metis Communications

+1.617.863.0294

nasuni@metiscomm.com

SOURCE Nasuni

Related Links

http://www.nasuni.com

