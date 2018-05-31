Media Invited to See Latest NASA Drone Traffic Management Technologies

WASHINGTON, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- NASA invites media to learn the latest about its national campaign to test and refine its Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Traffic Management (UTM) technologies at 10 a.m. PDT Wednesday, June 6, at the agency's Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley, California.

The most recent effort in this campaign, known as the Technology Capability Level-3 flight demonstration, began March 5 and focuses on testing technologies that maintain safe spacing between cooperative (responsive) and non-cooperative (non-responsive) UAS's, more commonly known as drones, beyond visual line-of-sight and over moderately populated areas. TCL-3 includes initial drone testing for suburban applications, such as package deliveries, and public safety applications, such as disaster response.

The event will be held at Ames' UTM Airspace Operations Laboratory, the control center used to support research, testing and coordination during the flight tests, which are conducted at six Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) test sites across the country.

Media will be able to talk with engineers and ask questions, and representatives from NASA, the FAA and industry partners will explain UTM technologies in front of a UTM master display wall. Several UAS models also will be on display.

To attend, media must contact Darryl Waller at 650-604-2675 or darryl.e.waller@nasa.gov by 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 5, and arrive by 9:30 a.m. June 6 at the NASA visitor control office at Moffett Field, California.

Ames also will host a Facebook Live event at 5 p.m. EDT (2 p.m. PDT) June 6 with UTM researchers. To watch the event, visit:

http://www.facebook.com/nasaames

For information about NASA's aeronautics research, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/aeronautics

