Media Matters Worldwide Adds Iconix Brand Group to Growing Client Roster

Iconix is the world's premier brand management company that owns, licenses, and markets a growing portfolio of strong consumer brands across fashion, sports, entertainment, and home, including Buffalo David Bitton, STARTER, Material Girl, Mudd, Umbro, and London Fog among others. "Media Matters Worldwide is known for their extensive knowledge of ad buying and media placements. Their ability to analyze incoming data supports our goal to leverage consumer learnings and maximize our media efficiency," says Jamie Cygielman, CMO and EVP, Iconix Brand Group.

With an impressive in-house technology stack, Media Matters Worldwide is well equipped to apply their signature people-centric, data-first approach to reinvigorate the media mix for all Iconix brands. According to Jamie Rice, MMWW's Vice President, Strategy & Operations, "Historically, Iconix has focused on direct media buys. Our advanced audience segmentation, internal programmatic trading desk, and innovations in paid social will drive performance and efficiency for their brands."

But it's not just technology that gives MMWW their edge, being skilled, experienced strategists is also key. "This partnership gives us the opportunity to develop media strategies, along with data management and implementation strategies, across Iconix's brand portfolio," said Josy Amann, Co-founder & Managing Partner of this 100% women-owned agency. "We're honored Iconix chose us as their Media Agency of record. Our entire team is excited to work with them in building strategies that evolve with the rapidly changing retail landscape."

About Media Matters Worldwide

With locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Portland, and NYC, Media Matters Worldwide offers a full suite of integrated media planning and buying services for B2C and B2B clients, specializing in Programmatic, Television, Radio, Direct Mail, Paid Search, Social Media, Print, Out-of-Home, Display, and Video. Comprised of the best media and analytics experts in the industry, MMWW continuously invests in the latest media technologies to develop creative, efficient, transparent, and measureable solutions. Learn more about our tech-forward services and innovative team at mediamattersww.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/media-matters-worldwide-adds-iconix-brand-group-to-growing-client-roster-300659524.html

SOURCE Media Matters Worldwide

Related Links

http://www.mediamattersww.com

