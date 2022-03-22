Media Mogul Byron Allen Added as a Featured Speaker at 2022 Business & Leadership Conference Presented by Dr. Bill Winston

More than 2,000 Participants Expected to Attend in Person and Thousands More Expected to Attend Virtually

CHICAGO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Bill Winston presents The 2022 Business & Leadership Conference (BLC), a multi-day hybrid experience that will equip entrepreneurs and leaders with strategies and tools to create their own economies and dominate their industries. From March 24 - 26, 2022, attendees from all over the world will enjoy this hybrid experience of in-person and virtual networking opportunities. With many of the COVID-19 restrictions recently lifted in Chicago, more than 2,000 people have already registered to attend in person, while thousands more are expected to attend online.

Dr. Bill Winston, conference host, founder and senior pastor of Living Word Christian Center and founder of Joseph Business School 2022 Business & Leadership Conference Presented by Dr. Bill Winston

Byron Allen, history maker, media mogul, and founder of Allen Media Broadcasting and Entertainment Studios – the first African American owned multi-platform media studio – has been added as a featured speaker on Saturday, March 26. Mr. Allen will share how he launched his career in media, how he amassed his more than $450 million fortune, and why now is the right time to become a business owner.

Mr. Allen will present at the conference alongside Dr. Bill Winston, conference host, founder and senior pastor of Living Word Christian Center and founder of Joseph Business School; Dr. Valerie Daniels-Carter, president and CEO of V&J Foods, Holding Companies, Inc., the largest female-owned franchise organization in the country; Rodrigo Azpurua, founder and CEO of Riviera Point Development Group; Terri Savelle Foy, bestselling author, speaker, host of Live Your Dreams TV broadcast, founder of an international ministry, and success coach; Dr. Sam Chand, President Emeritus of Beulah Heights University – the country's largest predominantly African-American Christian College, former pastor, leadership architect and change strategist; Bill Walton, owns and partners in 25+ diverse businesses and partnerships, with combined revenues in the tens of millions of dollars; Jason Mills, vice president of sales engineering at Snowflake where he leads industry aligned engineering teams, with an annual revenue of $1.2 billion. The event will be hosted by iconic Chicago radio host and journalist, Sonya Blakey, who is the program director and on-air personality for Chicago's WGRB-AM. There will also be a track featuring teen and millennial entrepreneurs, including Anthony O'Neal, a #1 bestselling author of "Debt-Free Degree," Ashley Massengill, best known for making more than $1 million in 40 minutes through her online course Digital Course Recipe; and Zandra Cunningham, who at 21 years old, is one of the youngest internationally recognized formulator and plant-based skincare moguls.

The conference will feature an ongoing career fair & business expo, multiple keynote sessions, innovation workshops, a Joseph Business School (JBS) Global Alumni event, The BLC 2022 Pitch Competition and the 6th annual Global Entrepreneur Awards. During the Global Entrepreneurs awards, Entrepreneur of the Year winner will be presented with a $10,000 cash award.

The BLC 2022 Pitch Competition provides an opportunity for entrepreneurs to showcase products and services, virtually or in person, that have a measurable impact, have the potential for commercialization and scalability, and fill a need that solves real problems in the marketplace. The BLC 2022 Pitch Competition is scheduled for Thursday, March 24, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Participants may pitch virtually or in person. Cash prizes will be awarded to the three highest-rated contestants in the final round of the Pitch Competition. First prize is $10,000. All applicants must be registered attendees of the Business & Leadership Conference.

Musical guests Micah Stampley and Todd Dulaney will perform during the conference. For more information and registration, please visit https://blc.billwinston.org .

