Media Personality Wendy Williams, Multi-Platinum Producer Ryan Leslie And Media Maven Karen Civil Added To Black Enterprise FWD!

NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BLACK ENTERPRISE brings FWD, hosted by Nationwide to Charlotte, North Carolina, June 19-22, 2019, at the Charlotte Convention Center with a powerhouse line-up including some of the nation's most accomplished and celebrated entrepreneurs and motivational speakers.

Media personality and entrepreneur Wendy Williams will serve as Thursday morning's kick-off and keynote speaker at FWD. As a media mogul, actress, comedian, fashion designer, and author, Williams will offer a unique perspective on how she built key partnerships and leveraged her brand to grow her business.

The event will bring together more than 1,200 leading entrepreneurs, innovators, creators, and founders of color with a special focus on tech-driven innovation, and introduce separate tracks for established businesses and startups, respectively. "FWD: Business on Your Own Terms," will provide the array of diverse entrepreneurs in attendance with networking, partnership, financing, and other business-building opportunities.

"Nationwide is proud to continue our sponsorship of FWD and our commitment to supporting minority businesses and diverse communities," says Nationwide's Associate Vice President of Diverse and Cause Marketing, Lu Yarbrough III. "Whether you're thinking about starting a business, looking for ways to build on it, or wanting to meet other entrepreneurs, we're confident this summit has something that will benefit all who attend."

The summit will allow attendees to gain access to the connections, financing, resources, and strategic insight they need to launch and grow their dream businesses. This is a must-attend event for aspiring business owners, startup founders, established entrepreneurs, and hustlers looking for new money-making and growth opportunities for their business. FWD is designed to show millennials and seasoned business leaders innovative strategies, networking opportunities with like-minded attendees and information on how to think tactically to reach the next level of profitability.

Confirmed speakers include:

Wendy Williams , Media Personality and Entrepreneur

, Media Personality and Entrepreneur Ryan Leslie , Grammy-nominated, Multiplatinum Music Producer

, Grammy-nominated, Multiplatinum Music Producer John Henry , Partner, Harlem Capital Partners

, Partner, Harlem Capital Partners Datari Turner , TV & Film Producer

, TV & Film Producer Karen Civil , Creator, Media Maven and Host; CEO, Always Civil Enterprise

Creator, Media Maven and Host; CEO, Always Civil Enterprise Jennifer Lyle , Owner, Lush Yummies Pie Co. L.L.C.

, Owner, Lush Yummies Pie Co. L.L.C. Chase Minnifield , CEO, EZ Turn

, CEO, Andrew Nguyen , Co-founder, Build Your Own Brand Inc.

, Co-founder, Build Your Own Brand Inc. Charis Jones , Owner, Sassy Jones Boutique

, Owner, Sassy Jones Boutique Malinda Williams , Actress and Founder, This is Leaving

Actress and Founder, This is Leaving Tariq Walker , Founder, This is Leaving

, Founder, This is Leaving Shay M. Lawson , Attorney, Tenom Noswall L.L.C.

, Attorney, Tenom Noswall L.L.C. Mahisha Dellinger , Founder & CEO, Curls Beauty Brands

, Founder & CEO, Curls Beauty Brands Ash Cash , Chief Financial Educator, MindRight Money Management

, Chief Financial Educator, MindRight Money Management Jasmine Crowe , Founder & CEO, Goodr

, Founder & CEO, Goodr Regina Anaejionu , Founder, Beta and Beyond

, Founder, Beta and Beyond Erica Barrett , Chef, Entrepreneur & Food Personality

, Chef, Entrepreneur & Food Personality Carlos Davis , CEO & Founder, Stand & Deliver L.L.C.

, CEO & Founder, Stand & Deliver L.L.C. T. Renee Smith , President & CEO, iSuccess Consulting Inc.

…and many more.

Sessions during the summit will surround three main tracks: Launch, Grow, and Innovate. Each track will focus on different levels of business launch and operation. The Launch track is directed toward attendees with a business idea who may not know the necessary actions needed to get their business up and running. The Grow track is for experienced business owners wanting new ways to exceed their revenue goals and scale up. The Innovate track is for anyone interested in getting their feet into the tech industry. At the end of the summit, each attendee will leave with an FWD Plan that will map out their next steps to launch, grow, or innovate their business.

The ABC Shark Tank Diversity Tour will also be holding one-on-one meetings with FWD attendees to identify entrepreneurs ready to pitch their ideas for an investment on the hit business reality show.

FWD is hosted by Nationwide with Presenting sponsor Office Depot, Platinum sponsor Cricket Wireless and Corporate sponsors AT&T, FedEx, Macy's, McDonalds, Walmart and Wells Fargo. For updates, search the #BEintheQC hashtag on Twitter .

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source to build Wealth for Life, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans. Since 1970, BE has provided essential business information and advice to professionals, corporate executives, entrepreneurs, and decision makers. Every month, BLACK ENTERPRISE magazine provides 6 million readers with information on entrepreneurship, careers, and financial management. A multimedia company, be also produces television programming, business and lifestyle events, web content, and digital media. Visit www.blackenterprise.com for more information.

SOURCE BLACK ENTERPRISE