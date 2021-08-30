Media Ranch Announces Production Deal with TTV Poland, a TVN/Discovery Group Company

LOS ANGELES and MONTREAL, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sophie Ferron, President and Founder of award-winning format production and distribution company Media Ranch, announced that their Format - Things My Dad Failed To Teach Me - has been picked up, is in production, and will air on TTV Poland (a TVN/Discovery Group Channel) with nine episodes (45' each). A Fall airdate will be announced shortly by TTV. The program was a hit in Denmark where it was originally produced last year for TV 2. In Norway, the format has been picked up and is soon to be produced (broadcaster to be announced shortly) and it is also in development in The Netherlands.

Left to Right: Lau Rabjerg-Eriksen, CEO of Laud People and Sophie Ferron, President and Founder of Media Ranch

The Things My Dad Failed to Teach Me follows a dynamic celebrity who leaves the big city to return to his childhood home to visit with his dad to learn skills that some of today's younger generation lack, such as building, repairing household appliances or furniture, cooking, hunting, harvesting, construction, carving, car repair, electrical work and more. Created by the Danish production company Laud People for TV 2 Denmark, the show is in production for its second season.

Ferron, Media Ranch stated: "Media Ranch is thrilled about the production deal with TTV Poland that PRO5 Media's Malgorzata Gudel, our Warsaw representative, closed for The Things My Dad Failed to Teach Me – a fun, heart-warming program. This is an original Danish (TV 2) program that nearly doubled TV 2's share last Fall, and we expect Polish audiences to embrace it well."

Lidia Kazan, Programming Director of TTV channel shared, "We are happy to be in production with The Things My Dad Failed to Teach Me as it shares matters and values important for our audience. This is a wonderful entertaining family program which we hope to be as big a hit in Poland as it was in Denmark."

Lau Rabjerg-Eriksen, CEO of Laud People stated, "We at Laud People are excited that our format now is travelling the world with great help from Media Ranch. It is truly a special, family-bonding project, with a premise that has such widespread appeal. We are confident that viewers in other countries will embrace the format too."

About Media Ranch

Media Ranch is known globally for premium television formats, distinguishing itself through its two-fold mission as both an award-winning producer and a distributor of entertainment formats. With headquarters in Montreal, and offices in Los Angeles and Amsterdam, the company represents, and produces, a catalogue of internationally renowned titles, thousands of hours of premium content ready for distribution. Media Ranch is continually evolving, and in March 2019 announced a landmark partnership to represent the entire Format portfolio from the largest Danish broadcaster, DR. In 2020, Media Ranch entered into a multi-year, first look deal with FormatEast in Korea (an SBS subsidiary) for its Horsepower initiative. With over a decade of experience as Canada's premier Format television expert, Media Ranch embraces their company motto that: Great Content is Worth Sharing. AWARD: Media Ranch won a prestigious Rose d'Or Award for TV format Street Jungle in 2015. Industry Recognition: in 2020, K7 Media named Media Ranch as a Distributor to Watch. www.mediaranch.tv

